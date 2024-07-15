9 Rules The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Have To Follow
The following article includes references to disordered eating.
Being part of one of the most elite cheerleading teams in the NFL may look like a glamorous job, but thanks to behind the scenes shows like CMT's "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team," and "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" on Netflix, we now know there's more to being a Dallas cheerleader than meets the eye. There are endless hours of practice, coupled with low pay, and a lot of pressure to achieve perfection every time they pick up their pom poms. And that's just for game-day performances.
Off the field, there are plenty of demands that they must meet in order to maintain DCC status. A list of rules longer than a CVS receipt accompanies admittance into the coveted DCC tribe, and the standards are higher than their famous split jump when it comes to how the team represents the brand both on and off the field. From hair and makeup to their enviable physiques, there is not one area of a DCC's life that's left to chance. Even aspects of their social lives are dictated by the organization and its list of dos and don'ts.
According to "America's Sweethearts" series' director, Greg Whiteley, there's a reason for that. "If you go into Texas and you mention the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, they are beloved," Whiteley, told People. "In fact, one could make the argument: you can fire coaches, you can trade players, but you better not do anything to that uniform or that standard or that brand."
Body proportion is a must for Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders
Societal expectations on people in the public eye are harsh, and when you are part of a group like the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders — who are known for their combination of athleticism, beauty, and full-on sex appeal — it can be especially brutal. But that level of expectation wasn't arrived at by accident. Since its inception, the DCC has carefully cultivated a look that has become synonymous with NFL cheerleading. And while they are not the only team in the league to create an image, they are considered by many to be the yardstick by which all others are measured.
To be clear, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' website states that they don't have official height and weight requirements to become a member of the squad. Instead, though, it stipulates: "You should look well-proportioned in dancewear." That's because part of the audition process includes trying on the iconic blue and white uniform that leaves little to the imagination. "It's very form-fitting, and it's definitely not one-size-fits-all," admitted DCC director Kelli Finglass in an episode of "America's Sweethearts." How it looks on the body could make or break a hopeful's chances of earning a spot on the team. Veteran DCC Kelcey Watterberg pointed out in the same episode: "If someone looks like the uniform belongs on them, it could change the trajectory of training camp." That knowledge can put a lot of pressure on a young dancer who dreams of becoming a DCC.
If the uniform doesn't fit, you may have to quit
You might think that once a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader has earned one of the most recognizable uniforms in America, it's time to breathe easier. On the contrary, getting the uniform is one thing. Keeping it is something else entirely. As former DCC Victoria Kalina explained in "America's Sweethearts," once a cheerleader is fitted for her uniform, that's it. "You don't get a new uniform. Like, once you're fitted for that uniform, that size is the size that you get. You don't get to go up. If you go up, they're like, 'Why does this not fit you?'" That can lead to sitting out on game day at best, and body dysmorphia, eating disorders, and mental health issues at worst.
Kalina shared in the Netflix series that she struggled with depression due to the pressure, which she addressed by binging and purging. "When I look [at myself] in the uniform, I'm always like, oh, man, I need to lose at least three pounds," she said.
In a 2013 episode of "Making the Team," director Kelli Finglass, who openly criticized one woman's body on camera, confirmed that DCC who don't maintain audition weight are violating their contracts. "I don't make excuses for our standards," she told People. "It is a highly visible organization with very elite dancers and the uniform is amazing and beautiful and custom-tailored to each individual figure."
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
All that glitters is not a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader's makeup
They don't call the DCC America's sweethearts for nothing. Aside from an outstanding amount of talent and athleticism, they are some of the most beautiful dancers in (and on) their field. However, while these performers sparkle wherever they go, their makeup doesn't. In fact, they are instructed to avoid glittery cosmetics, heavy fake eyelashes, or over-the-top contouring and highlighter. According to the DCC website, the cheerleaders should stick to more natural shades. Specifically, it requires mostly subtle matte eye shadows, and no loud lips or bright cheeks. "We've gone from red fingernails to nude and natural nails. We've gone from red lips to nude," DCC Director Kelli Finglass told People. She explained that technology is to thank for the shift. With Jumbotrons and high-def TV, the team doesn't have to worry about being seen from a distance anymore.
You might assume that an NFL squad of this caliber has their own squad of beauty experts to help them put their game faces on, but the truth is that they only rely on professionals for photo shoots. For game day, the DCC are their own makeup artists, and they've got a few tricks up their blue sleeves. Jennifer, a veteran DCC, told People, "A good foundation, like NARS or Makeup Forever, can seriously go a long way in keeping us Jumbotron-pretty even in fourth quarter."
The higher the hair the closer to Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader heaven
Have you ever noticed that you never see a perky pony on a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader? That's because the performers are required to wear their hair down and styled, even for practice. Yep, the only thing bigger than the mega-watt smiles of the DCC is their hair. Whether short and sassy or long and luscious, the DCC's locks are as much a part of their look as the white boots. They flip it, toss it, and swing it with abandon in every routine — a practice that Melissa, a DCC veteran, referred to in People as "hairography." Yet even with so much movement, their hair never seems to fall. That's because the squad is highly skilled at teasing more than just the fans. Danielle, another veteran cheerleader for the NFL team, told Cosmopolitan, "I learned how to tease my hair from DCC so it looks like that typical Southern Belle hair."
Tools of the trade include curling irons, rollers for volume, and super strong hairspray. "We love back-teasing hair at the base of the root and using hair spray to keep all that flipping hair out of our faces,"Melissa added. Although they style it themselves, the DCC rely on the team at Tangerine Salon, the official hair care partner of the DCC, to keep their hair looking its best. Upon making the team, each DCC gets a makeover from the salon experts to make sure that the cut and color makes the dancer shine.
Visible tattoos are taboo for Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
With so much skin exposed in a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader's costume, it's important that nothing detracts from the overall appearance. That means that, although there are no rules against having tattoos, there are rules about covering them up. The DCC website clearly states: "Even the smallest of tattoos may not be visible in the uniform or in rehearsal attire." Suggestions on ways to cover them up that are provided, like layering concealer, powder, and bronzer.
Speaking of bronzer, the DCC sport a golden glow year-round, but they have to be careful not to overdo it. Per the website, "a spray tan can look great, but it should be warm without orange tones and with face and body color being similar. Facial features are 'lost' when a spray tan is too dark." To keep the squad from looking like extras from "Charlie and Chocolate Factory," DCC director Kelli Finglass told People that most of the cheer team get spray tans at local salons for a uniform look. She also noted that a tan makes more sense than applying body makeup. "They don't have the time and they're sweating too much in the 3 1/2, 4 hours of play," she said. And what if all that color or coverup gets on the white uniforms? No worries. As Finglass pointed out, the polyester uniform is easily laundered. "You can put it in the washing machine, you don't have to have it cleaned."
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders can't throw passes at players
Cheerleaders and football players are the magic coupling that define many a high-school experience and is the stuff teen movies are made of. While it may be okay for players to throw passes at cheerleaders in high school or college, the NFL is a whole different ballgame. The DCC, in particular, are not allowed to play the field with the players, period, and any fraternizing may result in a penalty flag. "Cowboys cheerleaders were off limits, and I think that only added to the aura of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which separated them from a lot of other cheerleader groups around the country," retired TV sports reporter Dale Hansen said on the podcast "America's Girls" (via People).
In an interview with Inside Edition, former squad member Dana Presley Killmer explained that in her day, the rule went beyond dating. "You couldn't even be around the players," she said. And, while it's not entirely clear what the repercussions are today, in the past a cheerleader would allegedly be high-kicked off the squad for receiving a player's pass, but the player would not be punted from the team. Talk about a double-standard! Once a DCC hangs up her boots, though, it seems all bets are off, as was apparent when Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman was linked to former DCC Abigail Klein.
When it comes to pro sponsorships, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders just don't do it
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are some of the most recognizable athletes on an NFL field. Yet, when it comes to leveraging their talent and good looks to secure corporate sponsorships, they are told to avoid it. Unlike the players who net millions of dollars in salary and corporate partnerships, the DCC are paid poorly and forbidden to ink deals with brands or influencers to earn some extra cash. That means that in addition to multiple weekly practices, 12-hour game days, photo shoots, and public appearances, many of the DCC have full time jobs to pay the bills. One anonymous DCC told Huffington Post that she made $12.50 per hour for practice, $400 per home game, and $100 for appearances in the first year, with a $100 annual increase. According to her, even the practice team football players make $80,000 more than a DCC. "You don't even know who these guys on the practice team are," she said.
The organization's leaders recognize the issue but argue that the DCC aren't in it for the money. "They come here for something that's actually bigger than that to them," Charlotte Jones, chief brand officer of the Dallas Cowboys, claimed in "America's Sweethearts." While you can't put a price on the friendships formed and the pride that comes from donning the uniform, it sure sounds like some DCC would like a more even playing field.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders must always be ready for a close-up
If you think that Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders spend their off days running to the grocery store in sweats with a messy bun and no make-up, guess again. These performers are not like the rest of us. They are governed by a different set of rules that requires them to look the part at all times. Former 1980s DCC Dana Presley Killmer, revealed on "America's Girls" that in the early days, the rules were strict. A performer couldn't go out in public without hair and makeup done. "We were supposed to be perceived as squeaky clean." she said. "High heels, pantyhose, business suit, makeup and hair done, mannerly, good etiquette."
Today, it's unclear just how strict the rule is in this regard, but one anonymous former DCC told Daily Mail, "One time they had staff come and tell us that we had to wear makeup when we were going out just in case we were recognized," she said. The off-duty rules also extended to where they went, at least in the past. Back in the late '70s, parties were a no-no, as were any venues or events where alcohol was served.
Pouts are sidelined for Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Put on a happy face! That could be the unofficial motto of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders who are expected to be all smiles when representing the brand. Former 1980s DCC Dana Presley Killmer told Inside Edition that one of the rules was "no pouting." Based on the plastered on smiles worn by the squad throughout the "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaaders" docuseries, it seems that pouting is still frowned upon. Throughout the series, the DCC hopefuls even accept harsh criticism from Director Kelli Finglass with a smile and a perky "yes ma'am," before dissolving in tears in the locker room.
Charm, charisma and a personality bigger than Texas are all part of the job, but what we learned from the Netflix series is that those smiles often mask a lot of hurt, pain, and fear. 'I went through a lot of personal struggle and we were not given any kind of resources for mental health,' an anonymous ex-cheerleader, who now describes herself as a "severe people pleaser" and "overthinker to the max," told Daily Mail. 'We are constantly critiqued not just for our dance ability, but our appearance. I think that's very dated and needs to be changed, but if you're going to go through something like that, you should have resources to be able to talk to someone." Perhaps if the pay was higher, the pressure less intense, and the support more readily available, pouting would be a nonissue.