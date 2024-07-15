9 Rules The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Have To Follow

The following article includes references to disordered eating.

Being part of one of the most elite cheerleading teams in the NFL may look like a glamorous job, but thanks to behind the scenes shows like CMT's "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team," and "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" on Netflix, we now know there's more to being a Dallas cheerleader than meets the eye. There are endless hours of practice, coupled with low pay, and a lot of pressure to achieve perfection every time they pick up their pom poms. And that's just for game-day performances.

Off the field, there are plenty of demands that they must meet in order to maintain DCC status. A list of rules longer than a CVS receipt accompanies admittance into the coveted DCC tribe, and the standards are higher than their famous split jump when it comes to how the team represents the brand both on and off the field. From hair and makeup to their enviable physiques, there is not one area of a DCC's life that's left to chance. Even aspects of their social lives are dictated by the organization and its list of dos and don'ts.

According to "America's Sweethearts" series' director, Greg Whiteley, there's a reason for that. "If you go into Texas and you mention the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, they are beloved," Whiteley, told People. "In fact, one could make the argument: you can fire coaches, you can trade players, but you better not do anything to that uniform or that standard or that brand."

