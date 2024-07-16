5 Times Princess Beatrice Was The Most Relatable Royal
The British royals are not always as stuffy and uptight as they might seem. Sure, they have to follow strange rules when they travel and when they drink alcohol, but they are people just like anyone else. One family member is considered the most relatable royal, and that is Princess Beatrice.
As the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson — and King Charles III's niece — Beatrice is ninth in line for the throne as of this writing. Historically, Charles has put his foot down and not made Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie working royals. An insider told the Daily Beast in March 2024, "Charles is very fond of the York girls, but everyone, including them, accepts there is no place for them to be full-time working royals. And as the late Queen Elizabeth made clear, being a part-time working royal isn't an option." However, as of May 2024, the king has reportedly wanted Beatrice and Eugenie to attend more royal engagements while he and Catherine, Princess of Wales, step back to undergo their respective cancer treatments.
The two women are reportedly ready for that. Royal expert Phil Dampier told GB News in July 2024, "I know that Bea and Eugenie are willing to do more and would happily help out. They just need to be given the green light." Whether Beatrice is asked to do more and if her life as a royal changes, she will likely remain one of the most relatable of the family.
Beatrice and her husband rocked out at a concert
Princess Beatrice has been married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi since 2020. Despite her royal ties, they enjoy doing things normal couples do, such as going to concerts. In July 2024, the duo had a great time at a Kings of Leon concert in Hyde Park, which was a part of the British Summer Time Festival. In a video uploaded to the Daily Mail Royals TikTok account, Beatrice and Edoardo were seen singing and dancing along to the band's hit song "Use Somebody."
One fan in the comments said, "She is carefree and fun like her mum [Sarah Ferguson]." Another said, "She deserves to have fun there should be more of that having fun you go girl" with a heart and applauding emojis.
That kind of dance-like-nobody-is-watching attitude is one that is not often seen from the British royals, who are usually a bit more reserved. However, something about music seems to have an effect since William, Prince of Wales, was also recorded dancing the night away while attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.
When Beatrice's mother stopped to chat too long, she encouraged her to move along
The British royal family has a yearly Christmas tradition of walking from their Sandringham home to a church service. On Christmas Day 2023, Princess Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson joined the royal family in that walk for the first time since the 1990s. Sarah and Prince Andrew split in that decade but are on good terms. In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, a relatable mother-daughter moment was seen during the Christmas walk when Beatrice had to keep Sarah moving along after the Duchess of York continued to stop and talk to many royal watchers.
We've all been there – a parent just taking too much time talking to people. Can definitely learn from Princess Beatrice on how to manhandle with love!
While Sarah conversed with fans and collected flowers, Beatrice came over to lead her forward. However, at the end of the clip, Beatrice stopped to greet someone new, proving that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree!
The princess has been open about having dyslexia
Another thing that makes Princess Beatrice incredibly relatable is that she has been vocal about her dyslexia. She is a supporter of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, actually has it too. Dyslexia can cause people to misspell words, have trouble reading, and struggle with processing things. In 2021, Beatrice spoke about her dyslexia in an interview with Hello!
The princess described being confused at school prior to learning that she had dyslexia and that she had to adjust the way she learned. However, she doesn't see dyslexia as a hindrance. Beatrice told the outlet, "I think that having dyslexia and reflecting on where I am right now in my career path, and also as an older person looking back, it definitely has allowed me to look at things in a new way and come up with solutions. I always describe it like being able to think in a circle." Beatrice admitted spellcheck is a helpful tool since she's not the best at spelling.
Another thing Beatrice discussed was wanting to change the vernacular surrounding dyslexia: "Even referring to it as a diagnosis, I feel, does a disservice to the brilliance of some of the most fantastic minds that we have. And I think just shifting the narrative a little bit towards something that is positive, something that is impactful, I think can really help everyone."
Beatrice has worked normal jobs
Since Princess Beatrice is not considered a working royal, she has worked regular, non-royal jobs. According to her LinkedIn page, she has been the Vice President of Partnerships & Strategy at Afiniti since 2016. Afiniti is a tech company based in New York. According to their website, one of their main focuses is artificial intelligence.
Beatrice gave some insight on working at Afiniti and living in New York in her first live TV interview. Speaking to "This Morning" in May 2024, she discussed the Outward Bound charity. The interview was conducted virtually since Beatrice was in New York at the top of the Empire State Building. When asked about the city, Beatrice said, "New York for me, when I was figuring out my life and what I wanted to do, New York gave me a place to kind of have a job and just get on with it."
She also said, "I came to New York for my job, to go and sit in an office and do the things that I've been really passionate about in technology and digital inclusion." However, Beatrice also mentioned how she was glad to have moved back to the UK to be closer to her family, so she likely works remotely for Afiniti.
The princess is a casual traveler
Princess Beatrice has followed in the footsteps of another British royal when it comes to being humble and relatable. Beatrice's aunt Anne, the Princess Royal, carried her own luggage after a January 2024 flight to Sri Lanka. She and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, even flew on a commercial flight instead of on a private plane — although that's not unheard of for royals since even William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have flown commercial before (though not without sitting first class).
In June 2024, Beatrice also flew commercial to Cannes, France. She was one of the speakers at the "Emotional Intelligence in the AI Age" talk at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. She was spotted carrying her own bags and flying with an inexpensive airline called EasyJet. It's just another fact proving Beatrice is the most relatable royal.