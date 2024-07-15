Trump's VP Pick JD Vance Hasn't Always Been A Fan Of The Former President

It's official. Donald Trump has chosen his running mate, and it's not a repeat of the last time with Mike Pence. Instead, Trump has chosen Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, a bit of a left-field pick, for vice president. However, Vance hasn't always been the most ardent of Trump supporters. In fact, he's gone so far as to publicly disparage Trump when he was first running for office. And the internet has the receipts.

The "Hillbilly Elegy" author went so far as to compare Trump to Hitler. A screenshot of a private Facebook message from Vance to Josh McLaurin, a law school friend of his, has been posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. It has some of what appear to be Vance's candid thoughts about Trump. In the message, he called Trump "the fruit of the party's collective neglect." He seemed to think that Trump, at best, was either "a cynical a**hole like Nixon who wouldn't be that bad (or might even prove useful) or "America's Hitler."

In a July 2016 article for "The Atlantic," less than three weeks before Trump officially became the Republican presidential nominee that year, Vance compared Trump to a kind of opioid. He wrote, "Trump brings power to those who hate their lack of it, and his message is tonic to communities that have felt nothing but decline for decades." But for Vance, it seemed like Trump was all about sounding good and not actually doing good for those people.

