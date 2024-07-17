Taylor Swift Has Been Subject To Tons Of Plastic Surgery Rumors Over The Years

Critics have also long wondered whether Taylor Swift got facial fillers to carve out certain areas, leading cosmetic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn, MD, to respond on TikTok. As the expert acknowledged, if the "I Knew You Were Trouble" hitmaker has gone under the knife, it's only been for a few little nips and tucks here and there so it's tough to point to anything specific. Over the years, Swift has been accused of altering her chin, nose, and lips — this Reddit thread professes that "Swifites are in complete denial" about it — but as far as Youn is concerned she looked the same until the age of around 23.

As he noted, at that stage, "Her face does look like it's getting a bit leaner and some people have accused her of undergoing a buccal fat pad removal to help narrow and thin her cheeks." And yet, although Swift may have underwent this super popular celeb procedure, "It's also possible that she just has gotten a little bit leaner and she's getting a little bit older and as we get older, our face does typically lean out a bit." In Youn's professional opinion, it's not a result of plastic surgery, nor are her supposedly changing lips, which he argued are simply due to overlining, echoing what another Redditor claimed.

This likely wouldn't even be a topic of discussion if makeup artist Gucci Westman didn't get permission from Swift's mom(!) to apply a strong red lip for a 2009 Allure cover, as he regaled ELLE Australia in 2023.

