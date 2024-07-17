Taylor Swift Has Been Subject To Tons Of Plastic Surgery Rumors Over The Years
Taylor Swift is one of the most famous people in the world, which unsurprisingly means that she's photographed absolutely everywhere she goes. We first met the talented singer-songwriter as a guitar-strumming teenager crafting her heartbreak into insanely catchy and, as it turned out, wildly universal music. But the Swift of today is a completely different person to who she was when her self-titled debut record was released all the way back in 2006. And, because we have a clear photographic record of just how much the world-conquering pop star has changed physically in that time, Swift has been the victim of increasingly loud plastic surgery rumors.
In February 2024, New York-based celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Marc Everett offered his professional opinion to the Daily Mail about a "modest" breast augmentation the "Bad Blood" hitmaker supposedly underwent years prior (essentially, he reckons that Swift got a little boob job as a treat). According to Dr. Everett, the singer-songwriter went back under the knife in 2022 to increase the size of her implants, which he believes is obvious from photos taken around that time. Swifties have long reasoned that her breasts looked bigger at certain times because of weight fluctuation, but that hasn't stopped speculation from mounting. It's not just her chest either.
Taylor Swift was accused of sculpting her face with surgery
Critics have also long wondered whether Taylor Swift got facial fillers to carve out certain areas, leading cosmetic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn, MD, to respond on TikTok. As the expert acknowledged, if the "I Knew You Were Trouble" hitmaker has gone under the knife, it's only been for a few little nips and tucks here and there so it's tough to point to anything specific. Over the years, Swift has been accused of altering her chin, nose, and lips — this Reddit thread professes that "Swifites are in complete denial" about it — but as far as Youn is concerned she looked the same until the age of around 23.
As he noted, at that stage, "Her face does look like it's getting a bit leaner and some people have accused her of undergoing a buccal fat pad removal to help narrow and thin her cheeks." And yet, although Swift may have underwent this super popular celeb procedure, "It's also possible that she just has gotten a little bit leaner and she's getting a little bit older and as we get older, our face does typically lean out a bit." In Youn's professional opinion, it's not a result of plastic surgery, nor are her supposedly changing lips, which he argued are simply due to overlining, echoing what another Redditor claimed.
This likely wouldn't even be a topic of discussion if makeup artist Gucci Westman didn't get permission from Swift's mom(!) to apply a strong red lip for a 2009 Allure cover, as he regaled ELLE Australia in 2023.
Did Taylor Swift get a secret nose job during her time in hiding?
Taylor Swift famously took a lengthy break in 2016 after her feud with Kanye "Ye" West and his then-wife Kim Kardashian exploded, following the release of a secret recording, which was later revealed to have been doctored. The singer-songwriter confessed during her TIME Person of the Year 2023 interview that it was one of the most turbulent periods in her life. However, according to online conspiracy theorists, Swift actually dipped out so she could undergo a rhinoplasty. Dr. Anthony Youn, MD, referenced the bizarre rumor in his TikTok video, noting that in 2018 several experts asserted that her nose suddenly appeared "a little more refined, a little bit shorter and a little smaller."
However, if the "Shake It Off" hitmaker did get a nose job, "It was very, very subtle." Thus, the board-certified plastic surgeon is pretty convinced one did not take place. The word on Reddit is that she's had multiple nose jobs even though, as one commenter pointed out, this might negatively affect her singing ability so it's unlikely that the pop star would risk it. Meanwhile, in April 2024, Juvly Aesthetics CEO Dr. Justin Harper informed The Irish Sun that Swift should lay off the filler since the singer-songwriter is still relatively young.
At least one person is tired of all the speculation, with "Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland calling out Life & Style magazine on X, formerly known as Twitter, for consistently reporting on the cosmetic work that famous ladies supposedly had done. As for Swift herself, she's yet to acknowledge the rumors at all.