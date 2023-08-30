The Real Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Bad Blood

Way back in 2009, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry "used to be mad love." Well, at least they were friendly on social media. "You're as sweet as pie! Let's write a song together about the subject we know best ... for my new record. It'll be brilliant," Perry wrote to Swift on Twitter that year. Swift was a famous guest at Perry's birthday party, and, in 2010, they even performed "Hot 'N Cold" together during a Swift concert. However, things (allegedly) took a turn in 2013 when several backup dancers left the "Red" tour to join Perry on the road — this was likely the "really deep cut" Swift referred to in "Bad Blood," per Genius.

As one of the dancers in question told The Examiner, "We weren't really dancing in Taylor's tour anyway, so I had got a little bored and I really wanted to do a promo tour." The "All Too Well" singer didn't take this news well, to say the least. "Take a look what you've done," she sang, "I was thinking that you could be trusted." Swift explained her side to Rolling Stone in 2014, saying that an anonymous pop star (a.k.a., Perry) "tried to sabotage an entire arena tour" by "[hiring] a bunch of people out from under me." Then she realized, "Oh, we're just straight-up enemies."

Perry seemed to respond with a statement of her own, Tweeting, "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing..."