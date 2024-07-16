Trump & Kimberly Guilfoyle's Interaction At 2024 RNC Couldn't Have Been More Awkward
Ah, the in-laws. It can be hard to know how to best interact with them. And if your future in-law is a former president and current presidential candidate, navigating that relationship is likely even harder. Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle's support of Donald Trump has gone too far many times before. She seemed to do the same once more at the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC), resulting in an awkward moment caught on camera.
In a video from the live coverage shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Donald was seen walking out into the RNC crowd on July 15. At the 1-minute-and-35-second mark of the video, Donald makes his way to where Guilfoyle, Don Jr., and Eric Trump are standing. After shaking hands with his sons, Donald glances at Guilfoyle, who mouths, "I love you." Although Donald's face couldn't be seen, he turns his head rather quickly, perhaps not even seeing her blow a kiss to him. Add it to the times Guilfoyle shamelessly sucked up to Donald and try not to let the secondhand embarrassment hit you too hard.
So far, Guilfoyle's time at the 2024 RNC also included an awkward moment with her future sister-in-law. Lara Trump may have shaded Guilfoyle at the event, based on a photo that showed Lara standing in front of Guilfoyle while cameras were rolling, possibly hiding her from view.
How does Donald Trump really feel about Guilfoyle?
It's unknown what Donald Trump really thinks about Kimberly Guilfoyle, based on some mixed messages. At a fundraiser in 2018, Donald made an uncomfortable joke about Guilfoyle's ex-husband Gavin Newsom. And according to Politico Playbook, after Guilfoyle started working for Eric Greitens of Missouri's Senate campaign, an anonymous adviser claimed, "Trump thinks Greitens is problematic, and that Kim is annoying. He said, 'Why the f*** is she working for him?'" (Guilfoyle began working for Greitens after he was ousted as governor of Missouri following sexual misconduct allegations, which he denied.)
Donald reportedly had a different mindset at Guilfoyle's 54th birthday party in March 2023. An insider told Page Six, "Trump gave a big, long speech praising Kimberly and saying, 'I look forward to officially welcoming Kimberly into the family when Don [Jr.] marries her ... we all love her.'" According to the source, Donald continued to praise her a bit, before talking about politics.
A TikTok video of Donald's speech seemed to prove that. He provided Guilfoyle with brief birthday wishes, before beginning a trademark political speech full of praise for himself (although he did briefly praise Guilfoyle, his sons, and Eric Trump's wife Lara Trump). The video cut off, presumably before the quote shared by the Page Six source. However, Donald's 2024 RNC behavior seems to contradict those feelings.
