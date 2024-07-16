Trump & Kimberly Guilfoyle's Interaction At 2024 RNC Couldn't Have Been More Awkward

Ah, the in-laws. It can be hard to know how to best interact with them. And if your future in-law is a former president and current presidential candidate, navigating that relationship is likely even harder. Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle's support of Donald Trump has gone too far many times before. She seemed to do the same once more at the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC), resulting in an awkward moment caught on camera.

In a video from the live coverage shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Donald was seen walking out into the RNC crowd on July 15. At the 1-minute-and-35-second mark of the video, Donald makes his way to where Guilfoyle, Don Jr., and Eric Trump are standing. After shaking hands with his sons, Donald glances at Guilfoyle, who mouths, "I love you." Although Donald's face couldn't be seen, he turns his head rather quickly, perhaps not even seeing her blow a kiss to him. Add it to the times Guilfoyle shamelessly sucked up to Donald and try not to let the secondhand embarrassment hit you too hard.

NOW – Trump, visibly emotional, makes first public appearance, since assassination attempt, at RNC. pic.twitter.com/0vpjcKzRsl — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 16, 2024

So far, Guilfoyle's time at the 2024 RNC also included an awkward moment with her future sister-in-law. Lara Trump may have shaded Guilfoyle at the event, based on a photo that showed Lara standing in front of Guilfoyle while cameras were rolling, possibly hiding her from view.