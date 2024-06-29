The Uncomfortable Gavin Newsom Joke Trump Once Made At Kimberly Guilfoyle's Expense

Sometimes, getting razzed by your partner's family is a harmless, lighthearted way for them to show you they consider you family — so much so that they're willing to tease you a bit to keep you on your toes. But when that razzing happens in front of a large audience, things can get a lot less endearing and a whole lot more awkward, as was the case with a tense joke former President Donald Trump made at Kimberly Guilfoyle's expense in 2018.

The ex-POTUS made the joke at a Washington, D.C., fundraiser in late fall of that year, looping Guilfoyle, who had just recently started dating his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., in on the conversation when it veered off into Californian politics. Discussing West Coast immigration policies and various California politicians who have had choice words about Trump, the former president brought up the future California governor, Gavin Newsom.

"Kimberly, you know him, right?" Trump said, as reported in Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman's book "The Hill to Die On." As the authors put it, "There was some awkward, tepid laughter around the room." Awkward and tepid indeed — Trump had not so subtly brought up the fact that Guilfoyle was once married to Newsom from 2001 to 2006.

