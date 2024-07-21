Here's What Nikki Glaser Looks Like Makeup-Free
There's a lot to know about Nikki Glaser. She's an absurdly funny comedian has been in the standup game for a while, starred in a roster of successful films, and is drop-dead gorgeous even without any cosmetics. Seriously, though — have you seen her without the warpaint? While there is a whole batch of celebrities who look unrecognizable without makeup, others, like Christie Brinkley, still manage to look absolutely stunning without it.
While her jokes might get under your skin, she isn't happy about having to put anything on hers. "I resent feeling the need to wear makeup. Since I work in an industry that rewards physical beauty — especially women's — I simply must have a beauty routine," she dished to Shalayne Pulia for InStyle Magazine. She detailed the cosmetic tips that help her "go up at least three points on the hotness scale," including an exceptionally dark spray tan to cover up her uneven skin and acne scars, which, as she says, the process makes her look like a lizard shedding its skin. "I'd rather look reptilian than unlovable," she confessed.
That said, we don't think Glaser is giving herself due credit — and we've got the proof.
No joke, Nikki Glaser doesn't need the makeup.
Feast your eyes on Nikki Glaser, bare-faced and beaming. The "Lovers and Liars" host treated fans to a rare makeup-free selfie while on a hike with fellow comedian Amy Schumer — and we're loving it, no lie. The comedian looked absolutely radiant alongside the "I Feel Pretty" star, proving she doesn't need hours in the makeup chair to be camera-ready.
During what appeared to be a hike high up on a mountain, the two paused for a selfie. Glaser's skin was clear and blemish-free, perfectly complementing her pearly whites and tousled hair. It was a rare moment for Glaser, who has openly joked about how women have to throw on the slap to look snatched.
"If you're single, do not leave the house without makeup," she once quipped. "If I see a girl without makeup, I'm just like, 'Oh my god, someone loves her.' What if you're in line at the drug store, and your soulmate is in line next to you? How is he supposed to know every best trait that you have that aren't your looks? Because I know you have a lot. I have tons. I have the Gisele Bündchen of personalities, but it doesn't mean s**t unless I draw shadows on my face to make it look like I have bone structure I do not have."
Has she had a secret rendezvous with a cosmetic surgeon?
We can't get enough of Nikki Glaser's flawless makeup-free selfie, but is her beauty natural, or does she have a skilled cosmetic surgeon on speed dial? Well, as it turns out, it's the latter. "I would like people to perceive me as hot. I like to be perceived as other things, but hot is important," she once explained to the Daily Beast. "Until men aren't ruling the world, and until men aren't attracted to women, what I've found is that I have to be honest."
And, she has been honest — even when it comes to the work she's had done. Back in 2018, she spoke candidly about getting Botox during an appearance on "Conan," going as far as to urge female viewers to get it done as well. A year later, she told Howard Stern she was considering getting her lips done, revealing to the radio host that she believed all of the prettiest celebrities have "had stuff done."
That said, she offered mercy when it came to Tom Brady's alleged plastic surgery, opting to drop a joke during his roast that would have hit a little too hard. "Tom, I love your work — that you've done on your face," the scrapped joke started. "Seriously, slow down. What is happening with your cheeks? You look like a Ken doll that was microwaved. You love deflating things, so stop." Yikes!