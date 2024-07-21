Here's What Nikki Glaser Looks Like Makeup-Free

We can't get enough of Nikki Glaser's flawless makeup-free selfie, but is her beauty natural, or does she have a skilled cosmetic surgeon on speed dial? Well, as it turns out, it's the latter. "I would like people to perceive me as hot. I like to be perceived as other things, but hot is important," she once explained to the Daily Beast. "Until men aren't ruling the world, and until men aren't attracted to women, what I've found is that I have to be honest."

And, she has been honest — even when it comes to the work she's had done. Back in 2018, she spoke candidly about getting Botox during an appearance on "Conan," going as far as to urge female viewers to get it done as well. A year later, she told Howard Stern she was considering getting her lips done, revealing to the radio host that she believed all of the prettiest celebrities have "had stuff done."

That said, she offered mercy when it came to Tom Brady's alleged plastic surgery, opting to drop a joke during his roast that would have hit a little too hard. "Tom, I love your work — that you've done on your face," the scrapped joke started. "Seriously, slow down. What is happening with your cheeks? You look like a Ken doll that was microwaved. You love deflating things, so stop." Yikes!

