Christie Brinkley Is Absolutely Stunning Without Makeup

Christie Brinkley is a supermodel, so it goes without saying that she knows a thing or two about makeup. Through endless hours of getting dolled up for shoots, red carpets, and runway shows, Brinkley has undoubtedly picked up plenty of tricks and techniques just by watching the professionals at work. It's a process she's always enjoyed, as the legendary beauty told her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook in a 2014 chat for Into the Gloss, to the extent that she ventured into cosmetics by releasing her own makeup line, Christie Brinkley Authentic Beauty, in 2018.

"I feel like it's a work of art," the Sports Illustrated model gushed in her chat with Brinkley-Cook. "I study it to see how they do it; I always thought that was part of the fun." Before becoming a model, Brinkley wasn't accustomed to wearing makeup in her day-to-day life, usually going barefaced. Growing up, it was all about embracing one's natural beauty, and it wasn't until mod makeup was popularized in the 1960s that she started experimenting with it.

"We had a phase where makeup was just not a thing, and then I think it was Twiggy that had us painting the little rays of sunshine underneath our eyes," she recalled. "You could even paint your eyelashes on the top to appear as if they were going all the way up. It was amazing." It's perhaps for this reason — and the fact that she's naturally gorgeous, of course! — that Brinkley is perfectly comfortable showing off her face to the public even without any makeup on.