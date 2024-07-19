Here's What Mila Kunis Looks Like Makeup-Free
Mila Kunis has gone through a stunning transformation since her days on the classic sitcom "That '70s Show," which propelled her to Hollywood stardom back in the 1990s. Since capturing our hearts as the sassy and fashionable Jackie Burkhart, Kunis has blossomed into a bona fide movie star, not to mention a beauty icon whose looks are both adored and envied by fans across the world. In addition to her long, wavy locks, Kunis' gorgeous features include her mesmerizing eyes and well-defined cheekbones, which she typically enhances with makeup. She's known for her signature smokey eye, high-arched brows, and subtle nude lips — or, as her makeup artist Tracey Levy summed it up to StyleCaster, an "effortlessly glamorous" look!
Of course, despite being a major celeb, it's not every day that you can find Kunis fully glammed and ready to dazzle on the red carpet. Every now and then, she likes to switch things up by skipping the cosmetics and embrace a no-makeup look (and still look gorgeous while doing so!). For instance, in 2012, E! News published a candid photo of Kunis rocking just her natural face as she went for a much-need massage in the Studio City area of Los Angeles. In keeping with her effortless vibe, she sported a simple, long-sleeved top with jeans and a black belt, while her hair fell loosely around her shoulders. Another example was in 2013, when the "Friends With Benefits" star stepped out in London while dressed casually in a blue tracksuit and with zero makeup on. Once, she even bared her face for a magazine shoot.
Mila Kunis posed with no makeup for Glamour
In 2016, Mila Kunis surprised her fans when she posed on the cover of Glamour magazine showcasing her flawless and makeup-free complexion. In her cover story, the "Black Swan" actor kept things refreshingly real as she revealed two facts about herself: that she hates wearing makeup on her off-days nor does she wash her hair in the shower frequently (This is what happens when you do!). "It's not something that I associate with myself," Kunis said, noting that she admires those who get up early to do their makeup routine (via People). "I think it's beautiful. I'm just not that person." She also mentioned how she felt at ease throughout the shoot while wearing just moisturizer. "Well, this makes life easy," the movie star quipped.
In 2014, Kunis further expounded on her attitude towards makeup in a chat with Harper's BAZAAR while discussing her beauty secrets. As someone who wears makeup most days, Kunis explained that she simply doesn't see the point of forcing herself to doll up every day. "It's nothing to do with not wanting to [wear makeup], or trying to prove a point. It's just not a necessity to me," Kunis stressed. Should she need to leave the house, Kunis will simply put a little concealer on her face, some lip balm, and "call it a day." (Sometimes, when she's in the mood, she will add mascara, contour, and blush.) As for her skincare regimen, Kunis has a similar approach: "I like to keep it very simple," she noted.
Mila Kunis was bullied for her looks
Perhaps you wouldn't believe it when we say that Mila Kunis used to be picked on a lot at school because of her looks. No, seriously! Recalling to OK! magazine in 2011, the "Luckiest Girl Alive" star shared that she was frequently targeted by bullies for having unique facial features, like her eyes. "When I was little I was constantly being made fun of for having big eyes and that was awful," she confessed (via The Independent). The teasing would usually leave her in tears, and it made Kunis extremely conscious about her appearance at such a young age. "'Why do I have big eyes?'" she would ask herself. "And my parents were like: 'You're crazy!'" It's one of the tragic things about Kunis that will surely break your heart.
Unfortunately, the criticism didn't stop even after Kunis became a public figure. Quite the contrary, in fact — as a woman in the shallow and superficial world of show business, Kunis has gotten used to being crucified by the press and the general public for her looks. "Like, I get criticized for how my hair looks when I go grocery shopping or the fact that I don't wear makeup when I get my nails done," she pointed out to James Franco in a conversation for Interview magazine. But over time, she learned to just brush it off and accept that it all comes with the territory. "People [will] criticize a woman for everything," Kunis stated.