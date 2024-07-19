Here's What Mila Kunis Looks Like Makeup-Free

Mila Kunis has gone through a stunning transformation since her days on the classic sitcom "That '70s Show," which propelled her to Hollywood stardom back in the 1990s. Since capturing our hearts as the sassy and fashionable Jackie Burkhart, Kunis has blossomed into a bona fide movie star, not to mention a beauty icon whose looks are both adored and envied by fans across the world. In addition to her long, wavy locks, Kunis' gorgeous features include her mesmerizing eyes and well-defined cheekbones, which she typically enhances with makeup. She's known for her signature smokey eye, high-arched brows, and subtle nude lips — or, as her makeup artist Tracey Levy summed it up to StyleCaster, an "effortlessly glamorous" look!

Of course, despite being a major celeb, it's not every day that you can find Kunis fully glammed and ready to dazzle on the red carpet. Every now and then, she likes to switch things up by skipping the cosmetics and embrace a no-makeup look (and still look gorgeous while doing so!). For instance, in 2012, E! News published a candid photo of Kunis rocking just her natural face as she went for a much-need massage in the Studio City area of Los Angeles. In keeping with her effortless vibe, she sported a simple, long-sleeved top with jeans and a black belt, while her hair fell loosely around her shoulders. Another example was in 2013, when the "Friends With Benefits" star stepped out in London while dressed casually in a blue tracksuit and with zero makeup on. Once, she even bared her face for a magazine shoot.

