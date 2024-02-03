Tragic Things About Mila Kunis That Will Break Your Heart

Because many fans are so used to seeing Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher together, first as love interests on "That '70s Show," and then as husband and wife, it's easy to forget that Kunis also had a serious relationship with actor Macaulay Culkin. In fact, the pair dated for nearly eight years, having met in 2002.

Although the couple valued their privacy, Kunis opened up about their relationship in a 2007 interview with Parade. "We like to read books or play video games or watch TV or go to the movies. And he's an amazing cook," she said. Kunis went on to gush over her then-boyfriend, telling the magazine, "He's an amazing, simple guy, who is probably the most brilliant person I've ever met. He's so, so smart and so aware and so kind and so sweet."

Nevertheless, the relationship wasn't built to last and the pair split in 2011. According to Kunis, her breakup with Culkin was a bad one, and she blamed herself. In an episode of "The Armchair Expert" podcast with host Dax Shephard, Kunis admitted, "I had a horrible, horrible breakup. ... I f***ed up. I was an a**hole in my 20s and I'll be the first to admit it."

Luckily, Culkin was able to bounce back from the breakup. In 2017, he began dating fellow actor Brenda Song, with whom he now shares two children.