RNC 2024: Body Language Expert Tells Us The Signs Trump Has Changed Since Shooting

At the Donald Trump rally shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024, the former president had a brush with death. Surviving an apparent assassination attempt would surely have a major impact on anyone, including Trump. Just two days after the shooting, the GOP candidate headed to the Republican National Convention, and his body language indicated that the harrowing experience may be weighing heavy on him.

Advertisement

It was easy to see that Trump was a bit different on the first night of the RNC than he has been in his 2024 campaign. Yet, there is more to glean from the second-time presidential hopeful's behavior than what is on the surface. In an exclusive interview with The List, Fraud-Busting Body Language Expert Traci Brown, CSP broke down what made Trump's body language so unique from what we're used to seeing.

According to Brown, "We're seeing a softer look from him." She explained that the former president appears less angry than he typically does. Beyond the sadness and fear that surely comes along with the trauma Trump has just experienced, there's evidence that he's actually feeling more relaxed than usual.

Advertisement