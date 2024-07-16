Trump's Sleepy Display At 2024 RNC Isn't Helping Questions About His Age

Days after the shooting at his rally, former president Donald Trump has gone viral for his behavior at this year's Republican National Convention — and not for the reason you might think. Just a month after turning 78, Trump graced the RNC — an event vital to his 2024 presidential campaign. Yet, his conduct didn't exactly reflect that.

Advertisement

When Trump repeatedly seemed to fall asleep at his criminal fraud trial in April, many wondered how sleepiness could prevail in a high-stress situation. Now, it seems that Trump was dozing off on yet another important occasion. And once again, it's raising the question of whether he is too old to take on another term as president.

Footage of Trump nodding off at the RNC is making its way around the internet. Lawyer and leader within the Republican party, Harmeet Dhillon, was making a speech when Trump's eyes slowly blinked closed. He quickly seemed to struggle to wake himself up. Surely, the optics of a Republican presidential hopeful falling asleep during speeches at the RNC are not good. Yet, they're made even worse since during her speech — and Trump's nap — Dhillon recited a Sikh Ardas prayer and thanked God for Trump's safety.

Advertisement