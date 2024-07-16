Trump's Sleepy Display At 2024 RNC Isn't Helping Questions About His Age
Days after the shooting at his rally, former president Donald Trump has gone viral for his behavior at this year's Republican National Convention — and not for the reason you might think. Just a month after turning 78, Trump graced the RNC — an event vital to his 2024 presidential campaign. Yet, his conduct didn't exactly reflect that.
When Trump repeatedly seemed to fall asleep at his criminal fraud trial in April, many wondered how sleepiness could prevail in a high-stress situation. Now, it seems that Trump was dozing off on yet another important occasion. And once again, it's raising the question of whether he is too old to take on another term as president.
Footage of Trump nodding off at the RNC is making its way around the internet. Lawyer and leader within the Republican party, Harmeet Dhillon, was making a speech when Trump's eyes slowly blinked closed. He quickly seemed to struggle to wake himself up. Surely, the optics of a Republican presidential hopeful falling asleep during speeches at the RNC are not good. Yet, they're made even worse since during her speech — and Trump's nap — Dhillon recited a Sikh Ardas prayer and thanked God for Trump's safety.
Trump's apparent RNC catnap left the internet speechless
Donald Trump's apparent snooze during Harmeet Dhillon's speech surely wasn't a great way to show gratitude for her kind words. Yet, as far as folks on the internet are concerned, falling asleep in such an important, public setting also seems to present a glaring truth about Trump's age. One user on X, formerly Twitter, pulled no punches about the incident, saying, "Trump now appears to be asleep during the Republican National Convention. Just like he slept through his criminal trial. Don't be distracted by the giant post-it note stuck to Trump's ear. The real story here is that he's senile."
If Trump can't stay awake at his own convention, how is he going to stay awake for America, I think it's time he should step down and let someone much younger take his place and who is not a convicted felon take his place.pic.twitter.com/Hxkd9Voj06
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 16, 2024
"Trump fell asleep at the RNC. On the first night. He just got there," another person tweeted, seemingly in disbelief. "In fairness to Donald, it was *really* boring," one commenter noted. Another came to his defense, saying, "Trump was praying." One user declared, "If Trump can't stay awake at his own convention, how is he going to stay awake for America, I think it's time he should step down and let someone much younger ... and who is not a convicted felon take his place." As is to be expected, folks are clearly divided about what was really going on when Trump closed his eyes. In any event, it would probably be in his best interest to look wide awake for the remainder of the RNC.