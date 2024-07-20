What Happened To US Olympic Gymnast Dominique Dawes?

As an Olympic gymnast, Dominique Dawes spent her entire career making history. Dawes joined the U.S. National Gymnastics team in 1988, making her the first Black gymnast to do so. At the 1996 Olympic Games, Dawes and her teammates — who were dubbed the "magnificent seven" — delivered a stellar performance and won a gold medal. Dawes also scored a bronze medal for her floor routine, securing her place as the first Black American to win an individual medal in gymnastics. Dawes' awe-inspiring performance at the 1996 Olympics earned her the nickname "awesome dawesome."

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Dawes' Olympic career wasn't a typical tale of guts and glory. Behind the scenes, the gold-medalist was struggling to keep up with the demands of her coaches and her gymnastics career. By the 2000 Olympic Games, everything started to unravel and Dawes dropped out of the preliminary trials. "It had nothing to do with my performance; I could feel that the selection team didn't want me there," she recalled in an op-ed for The Washington Post. "My coach talked me into finishing, though I know now that I didn't want to — I felt forced." Dawes retired from gymnastics shortly after competing in the 2000 Olympics.

Since her exodus from the sport, Dawes has stepped back from the spotlight, seemingly joining the ranks of Olympic Gold medalists you never hear about anymore. However, the trailblazing gymnast has been plenty busy over the last several years. From starting a family to opening her own gym, Dawes' post-Olympics life has been quite the ride.

Advertisement