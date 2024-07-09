What Happened To U.S. Olympic Gymnast MyKayla Skinner

In 2021, MyKayla Skinner's Olympic dreams were almost thwarted when she became seriously ill with COVID-19. She was hospitalized with pneumonia and feared that she would not make it to the Tokyo Olympics. "I survived, but I wanted to give up so many times. I was like, 'I don't even know if I can do this anymore,'" she told Today at the time.

Thankfully, she did recover from the illness and competed at the Tokyo Olympics, where she received acclaim for her silver-worthy performance. However, it would be her final Olympics, as she announced her retirement shortly before competing. The shock decision was partly based on the toll gymnastics took on her body. "I am not getting any younger and my body definitely needs a rest after this last comeback ... As one door closes, another opens, and I'm excited for what's ahead," she stated in an Instagram post.

Since her retirement, Skinner has referenced her bout of COVID-19 as being one of her biggest setbacks as an Olympian, but one that ultimately pushed her to pursue her dreams into the next chapter of her life. "I had like all these setbacks, didn't even think I was going to make the Olympics at this point," she told Tubefilter in 2023. "It was so crazy, but I had a positive mindset and attitude. I was like, 'You know what? I've proven people wrong so many times, I can do this again.'"

