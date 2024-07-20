Everything We Know About Simone Biles' Adoption Journey

A record-breaking champion and medal-winning athlete, Simone Biles is considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. Not only is she the most decorated in her sport, having 25 World Championship medals and seven Olympic medals to her name, but she also made history back in 2015 by becoming the first woman to consecutively win three World All-Around titles.

While she is immensely accomplished and world-renowned today, Biles has faced significant adversity on the road to greatness. This includes the hardships of her early childhood, with the Ohio native entering foster care with her three siblings when she was only three years old. Later, she and her sister Adria were adopted by their maternal grandparents, a change that significantly impacted Biles and helped contribute to her stunning transformation.

"My parents saved me," Biles said while competing on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2017. "They've set huge examples of how to treat other people, and they've been there to support me since day one. There's nothing I could say to them to thank them enough" (per Today).

