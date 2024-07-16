Who Are Simone Biles' Parents, Ronald And Nellie Biles?

Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history — and many believe, the greatest of all time — but she is the first to note that she did not get to the top alone. Above anyone else, Simone has credited her parents, Ronald and Nellie Biles, with having the most impact on her ascent to global dominance. It was when they adopted her at 6 years old that Simone saw her worth for the first time, according to an op-ed she wrote for CNN in 2018. As Ronald and Nellie quickly transitioned into the roles of mom and dad for Simone and her younger sister, the girls transitioned into life with a stability they had never known.

Advertisement

Simone Biles' earliest years were tumultuous, but she was provided with a fresh new start when she was adopted by her biological grandfather and his wife. With loving and attentive parents behind her, the youngster was able to explore her passions, ultimately allowing her to strive for greatness. "I feel like I wouldn't be where I am unless that turning point happened. I would still be Simone Biles, probably not Simone Biles that everybody else knows, the world knows," she said in Facebook Watch's "Simone vs Herself" (via People). "But I also believe everything happens for a reason and I'm forever grateful for that because I definitely got a second shot at life." Here's all about Ronald and Nellie Biles, beloved parents and fiercest supporters of Olympic medalist Simone Biles.

Advertisement