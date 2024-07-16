Who Are Simone Biles' Parents, Ronald And Nellie Biles?
Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history — and many believe, the greatest of all time — but she is the first to note that she did not get to the top alone. Above anyone else, Simone has credited her parents, Ronald and Nellie Biles, with having the most impact on her ascent to global dominance. It was when they adopted her at 6 years old that Simone saw her worth for the first time, according to an op-ed she wrote for CNN in 2018. As Ronald and Nellie quickly transitioned into the roles of mom and dad for Simone and her younger sister, the girls transitioned into life with a stability they had never known.
Simone Biles' earliest years were tumultuous, but she was provided with a fresh new start when she was adopted by her biological grandfather and his wife. With loving and attentive parents behind her, the youngster was able to explore her passions, ultimately allowing her to strive for greatness. "I feel like I wouldn't be where I am unless that turning point happened. I would still be Simone Biles, probably not Simone Biles that everybody else knows, the world knows," she said in Facebook Watch's "Simone vs Herself" (via People). "But I also believe everything happens for a reason and I'm forever grateful for that because I definitely got a second shot at life." Here's all about Ronald and Nellie Biles, beloved parents and fiercest supporters of Olympic medalist Simone Biles.
Ronald and Nellie Biles are from different backgrounds
Ronald Biles grew up in Cleveland, and it was there in the city's housing projects — listening to Nina Simone records — that he fell in love with the name "Simone" (he is the one who suggested it when the GOAT was born). This was a completely different world than that of his eventual wife Nellie Biles, née Cayetano, who was born and raised in the small Central American country of Belize.
Nellie grew up in Belize City in a more financially comfortable family than Ronald. Nellie's mother was a teacher and a grocery store owner, while her father was a teacher and later a senator. Nellie moved to the United States in 1973, when she was 18 years old, and ensured her children grew up with a solid appreciation for their heritage.
Simone Biles has visited Belize frequently on vacation while growing up. "My mom has a house on the mainland, but we like going to the islands so we always stay at a resort," the gymnast told The New York Times. "Belize, for me, is all about the beach." Simone — who has referred to the country as her "second home" on multiple occasions — became a dual citizen of the United States and Belize in 2015.
Ronald and Nellie Biles married in 1977
Nellie Biles was only 18 when she left her family in Belize to enroll in college in the United States. Her life completely changed when she met Ronald Biles, a single father to a daughter named Shanon Biles — Simone Biles' biological mother. The pair met when Ronald, who was in the Air Force, was stationed in San Antonio, where Nellie was studying to be a nurse. They married in 1977. "Couple goals!" declared daughter Simone in a January 2017 Instagram post celebrating their 40th anniversary.
Shanon eventually moved to Cleveland to be with her mother, but the house did not remain empty for long. Nellie gave birth to two sons, Adam Biles and Ron Biles Jr., both of whom were teenagers by the time the family welcomed Simone and her younger sister Adria into their home. Though they keep a low profile, both Adam and Ron Jr. have been spotted at plenty of Simone's competitions, and the family remain close even after they flew the nest. "I think it's important that we function as a family. Not only for my two girls, but for Simone's brothers, too; because I have four children. The boys are grown and live on their own. But they still come to the house and visit quite frequently," Nellie told ESPNW in 2016.
Simone Biles' parents adopted her when she was 6
Gymnast Simone Biles and her three biological siblings were placed in foster care when it became clear to social workers that her birth mother, Shanon Biles, could not care for them adequately due to her addiction. Though Ronald and Nellie Biles lived in a different state at the time, their visits were always a highlight for the young gymnast.
"Whenever we had visits with my grandpa I was so excited," Simone said on "Dancing with the Stars" (via People). "That was the person I always wanted to see walk in the foster home." The kids were shuffled in an out of foster care for years, with Ronald receiving a call each time they entered state care. Eventually, he and other relatives decided to step in and offer the youngsters permanency. After three years of foster homes, Ronald and Nellie took in Simone and her younger sister, Adria, while Shanon's two eldest kids went to live with Ronald's sister in Ohio.
Simone and Adria eventually moved to Texas to be with Ronald, Nellie, and their two sons. "My road to success began the day my grandfather and his wife officially adopted my sister and me," the Olympic gold medalist wrote in a CNN op-ed.
Simone Biles' parents offered her the choice of what to call them
When Simone and Adria Biles were adopted, one major adjustments was terminology. The girls had up until then called Ronald and Nellie "Grandpa" and "Grandma," but the finalization of the adoption led Nellie to suggest a change. "She said, 'It's up to you guys. If you want to, you can call us Mom and Dad,'" Simone told Texas Monthly. "I went upstairs and tried practicing it in the mirror — 'Mom, Dad, Mom, Dad.' Then I went downstairs, and she was in the kitchen. I looked up at her and I was like, 'Mom?' She said, 'Yes!'" Other relationships also got renamed — Adam Biles and Ron Biles Jr. became brothers instead of uncles, while her biological mother Shanon Biles is now "just like another cousin."
For Nellie, the "mother" title was symbolic at first, as she feared being able to establish a bond with her two adopted kids. "I knew I had my own barriers because these were not my biological children. You do everything that's nurturing, that's mothering. But emotionally, you still have to be there 100% and I was not," Nellie admitted in "Simone vs Herself" (via Facebook). "I remember praying for that bonding, because telling them that you love them and you care for them, that's all words. But you wake up one day, and you realize that you would do anything for these children ... that's when you know you are truly a mother."
Simone Biles' parents were supportive of their daughter's gifts, but didn't push
Though Ronald and Nellie Biles were immediately supportive of Simone Biles' athletic gifts, they were by no means the stereotypical sports parents. It was important for everyone that Simone set her own goals, and that the family follow her lead rather than impart unrealistic expectations on the budding star.
"We never, ever pushed or pressured Simone. She set her own goals. Our job as parents was to encourage, support, and provide unconditional love," Nellie said (via ARK). Plus, the young gymnast rarely listened anyway, even if it was for her own good. Nellie told People that Simone refused to skip practice, even if she was sick and her mother asked her to rest.
Not pushing their daughter must have been tough for Ronald and Nellie, considering her undeniable talent. At age 6, Simone Biles returned home after discovering gymnastics on a daycare trip and demanded to be enrolled in classes. She quickly outgrew the beginner's class, and by age 8, had her own personal coach. "Thanks for making sacrifices since day 1 so I can live out my dream. But most importantly thanks for always being there for me through all the highs and lows," Simone posted in a 2021 Instagram tribute to her parents. "You guys are the absolute best. I love y'all."
Simone Biles' parents traveled for work but never missed a competition
Though Simone Biles' gymnastics career was a focus for her family, it was by no means their only focus. Both of her parents had thriving careers themselves, and they were often out of town during her earliest years in the gym. Ronald traveled for his job with the Federal Aviation Administration, where he installed air-traffic control systems across the nation. Nellie, a nurse by training, made frequent trips around Texas to tend to the 14 nursing homes she opened across the state. When they were out of town, a young Simone stayed with her then-coach Aimee Boorman, but neither parent ever missed the bigger moments. In fact, Nellie never missed a competition while her daughter was growing up (and has still only missed one pro competition — the Tokyo Olympics she could not attend).
Ronald's 2010 retirement ensured he was around more, which allowed the future Olympian to leave traditional schooling and amp up her training in hopes of making the junior national team. Simone always knows where both of her parents are sitting, which brings her a sense of comfort. Even though Nellie herself is typically a ball of nervous energy at competitions, Simone has caller her "my rock" (per People). "All I'm thinking about and praying for is that she stays safe and that she ends that routine. I could hardly wait for it to be over with," Nellie once confessed (via Today).
Simone Biles' parents spent over $5 million building a Texas gym for her to train
While Simone Biles' parents never wanted to push their daughter, they certainly did everything to support her. Of all their sacrifices and endeavors, none has received more attention than the gym they built from scratch so that their daughter could have a place to train.
The idea came from Nellie, who was inspired to build a gym after Simone's coach expressed a desire to move elsewhere. Within days, she went from looking at land to signing the paperwork on the four-acre lot. According to Ronald, the training facility — which they named World Champions Centre — cost upwards of $5 million to build. Considering their daughter is now worth more than three times that amount, it seems like money well spent.
The WCC opened its doors in Springs, Texas, in 2014, with Ronald and Nellie's son Adam Biles serving as general manager. Everything in the 52,000-square-foot gym screamed "Simone" — from the equipment to the leotards on sale — but the facility has since grown to represent something bigger. Multiple other big names have trained there, including Simone's Team USA Olympic teammate Jordan Chiles, Tiana Sumanasekera, and Joscelyn Roberson. In 2021, the Associated Press credited the gym with being instrumental in increasing racial diversity in gymnastics, both because it's a Black-owned business and because of the athletes who train there. "Representation matters, and we want to inspire the next generation to pursue their passion," Simone told Health magazine (via Yahoo!).
Simone Biles' parents were involved in her decision to turn pro
When you're a world-class athlete like Simone Biles, every decision must be thought through from various perspectives. When Simone decided to turn professional in 2015, it was not a decision she made overnight. Before a Supreme Court decision prompted a rule change, American gymnasts were forced to choose between having NCAA careers and Elite careers. College athletes were at the time not allowed to profit from their name, image or likeness, meaning that any Elite gymnast receiving sponsorship dollars was barred from collegiate competition.
Like many before her, Simone was thus faced with a terrifying decision: go pro or accept the UCLA scholarship she had been offered. She ultimately deferred her attendance, kept training at her home gym, signed a bunch of sponsorship deals, and started taking classes at University of the People — but not before getting guidance from her parents.
"It was a very long and hard decision," Simone said in a Texas Monthly profile. "My dad kept telling me, 'You can always go to college, but you can't always go pro.' That made sense to me. And also, if you have an opportunity to set yourself up [financially] in life, why not take it? So I was like, 'Let's get this going.'"
Simone Biles' parents were devastated they could not attend the Tokyo Olympics
Ronald and Nellie Biles were understandably heartbroken that they had to stay home while their daughter was halfway around the world competing in her second Olympic Games. Her family had been there to support Simone in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, and if it weren't for the COVID-19 restrictions, they would have been in Tokyo in 2021, too. "She always knows where we are sitting, it doesn't matter the arena. If she's in a competition, she'll look and I'll wave and we make a connection," Nellie told People prior to the Games. "It's going to be different because she thrives on the noise. The more you cheer, the better she feels about herself."
Up until the Tokyo Olympics, neither Nellie nor Ronald had ever missed a single one of Simone's competitions. If that were not tough enough, it was in Japan that their daughter experienced a severe case of the "twisties" and had to withdraw from the competition. Though they were an ocean apart, Simone and her mother Nellie were on the same page about what needed to be prioritized. "She was making decisions for herself to stay safe and that, to me, meant a lot," Nellie told FOX 26 Houston at the time. "I know that's not how we envision things, you know, to happen. But life happens."
Nellie Biles helped Simone plan her wedding
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens had two weddings in 2023. After getting hitched in a courthouse in April, the newlyweds began planning a huge soirée in Mexico the following month with the help of Simone's mother Nellie Biles.
"My mom gives me advice on everything," Simone told People. "I look to both her and my dad as role models in many ways, but also as examples of what a strong base of love and support looks like." Though she once confessed to being scared to introduce Owens to her mom at the start of their relationship, it's clear the pro footballer integrated seamlessly into the family.
On May 6, 2023, the Olympian and her hubby said "I do" in front of 150 guests at a resort in Cabo San Lucas. Unsurprisingly, Simone relied on her mother throughout the wedding-planning process. "She's someone I can bounce things off of and has been letting me do my thing as I figure out what works for us," she said. "We are so excited to celebrate with our close circle, and she's a big part of that."
Simone Biles' parents host family time every Sunday
If Simone Biles' regular cheering section at competitions is not proof enough of her family's closeness, then consider the amount of time they spend together as a family. Not only do they vacation together, but their everyday lives are quite intertwined — to the point where Simone told People she really struggled during COVID-19's quarantine when her parents would not let her come over for months.
Sundays are a special time for the brood, and not just because that is the only day the pro gymnast takes off from the gym. Simone has been posting photos of Sunday church visits and ice cream runs on X, formerly Twitter, for years, and her mother Nellie has herself called Sundays "family day" (via ESPNW).
The highlight of the day seems to be the family dinners that Nellie and her husband Ronald host at their home. "We go to church on Sunday and then have family dinner," Simone told People. "My mom usually cooks and most of the time it's protein and something else. She will ask us kids what we want!" The dinners have always been hosted by Simone's parents, with new additions being added to the guest list over the years, including new spouses and grandchildren.