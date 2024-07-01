US Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles' Tragic True Story

The following article includes references to child abuse and sexual assault.

Simone Biles is the most accomplished gymnast of all time. She has over 30 medals, multiple of which are Olympic medals. She has toured the world through her career, earned endorsements with companies such as Nike and Uber Eats, and made millions. Biles has been on the cover of Vogue and she is married to a professional football player. From the outside, it sure looks like Biles is living a fantasy life. And by many measures, she is. But that doesn't mean it has all been a dream.

The world-class gymnast has faced several hardships throughout her life, starting when she was a kid. Nevertheless, Biles has kept a positive attitude about everything she has been through. As she said on an episode of her Facebook series, "Simone vs Herself," about the difficulties she faced as a child, "I would still be Simone Biles, probably not Simone Biles that everybody else knows, the world knows. But I also believe everything happens for a reason, and I'm forever grateful for that."

Clearly, Simone Biles is tough, and these are the tragic details that influenced the person she is today.