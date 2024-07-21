What Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples Looks Like Makeup-Free

Although they were married for less than five years, Marla Maples will forever be linked to her ex-husband, Donald Trump. Maples and Donald's relationship overlapped the end of his marriage to Ivana Trump, and the couple shares one child, Tiffany Trump. At the time, besides being in the public eye for her personal life, Maples was pursuing a career as a model and working in TV and film too. Not surprisingly, when she was modeling or out on the town with the real estate mogul, Maples was sporting eye makeup and lip color, often paired with glitzy evening wear. However, there's a more low-key side to her too.

Advertisement

After she and Donald dissolved their marriage, Maples reportedly received around $2 million (significantly less compared to the $14 million Ivana received after their own messy public divorce). In 2016, the former model's home was a modest, relatable size. "I kind of giggle about it when I hear people describe me living some lavish lifestyle," Maples informed People. "I live in a 740-sq.-ft. apartment." While she occasionally has an acting or hosting gig, she's also a wellness entrepreneur. As part of this venture, Maples creates video clips, guests on podcasts, and even started a service called SoulShine Journeys.

As the former president's second wife wrote on her website, "I am a passionate advocate for mental, spiritual and physical wellness and I choose 'love,' to offer inspiration and guidance to those who are seeking more joy and harmony." As part of this inward focus, Maples showcased a stunning makeup-free look while providing advice on social media.

Advertisement