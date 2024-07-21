What Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples Looks Like Makeup-Free
Although they were married for less than five years, Marla Maples will forever be linked to her ex-husband, Donald Trump. Maples and Donald's relationship overlapped the end of his marriage to Ivana Trump, and the couple shares one child, Tiffany Trump. At the time, besides being in the public eye for her personal life, Maples was pursuing a career as a model and working in TV and film too. Not surprisingly, when she was modeling or out on the town with the real estate mogul, Maples was sporting eye makeup and lip color, often paired with glitzy evening wear. However, there's a more low-key side to her too.
After she and Donald dissolved their marriage, Maples reportedly received around $2 million (significantly less compared to the $14 million Ivana received after their own messy public divorce). In 2016, the former model's home was a modest, relatable size. "I kind of giggle about it when I hear people describe me living some lavish lifestyle," Maples informed People. "I live in a 740-sq.-ft. apartment." While she occasionally has an acting or hosting gig, she's also a wellness entrepreneur. As part of this venture, Maples creates video clips, guests on podcasts, and even started a service called SoulShine Journeys.
As the former president's second wife wrote on her website, "I am a passionate advocate for mental, spiritual and physical wellness and I choose 'love,' to offer inspiration and guidance to those who are seeking more joy and harmony." As part of this inward focus, Maples showcased a stunning makeup-free look while providing advice on social media.
Marla Maples was barefaced on the beach and at home
In April 2024, Marla Maples rocked a makeup-free look on Instagram while standing in front of the ocean. The footage accompanied a message from the former model about the importance of positive thinking. She accessorized her look with sparkling dangly earrings, styling her hair in two tousled braids. "I love your natural look without filters," praised one fan in the comments. Maples responded back with gratitude. Others echoed their agreement, and also complimented her uplifting demeanor more generally too.
Four years earlier, in March 2020, Maples showed off her natural face, again on Instagram, while she discussed one of her daily oral health strategies. Wearing an elephant-print pajama top, the stunning star looked like she was just beginning her day. Even without makeup, her skin was completely flawless, and Maples' naturally dark lashes accentuated her eyes. As she explained on her blog, the former model credits facial acupuncture for her glowing complexion. However, in this case, it was her PJs that stole the show in terms of fan comments, while her makeup-free face received less attention.
Even when it comes to more high-profile appearances, Maples doesn't want to pay a premium for professional hair and makeup artists. In 2017, when she attended Donald Trump's inauguration, his second wife endeavored to keep her costs down for these amenities. While Maples went for a glamourous look at Trump's Inaugural Ball, she notably wore a cap and put her hair in a ponytail at her ex-husband's swearing-in ceremony.
Marla Maples also went makeup free in a vintage pic
In October 2023, Marla Maples shared a makeup-free retro photo of herself from 30 years earlier on Instagram. In the pic, Maples stands in profile at the edge of her pool, hands supporting a large baby bump. As the former model explained in the caption, her daughter Tiffany Trump was born soon after, so she was evidently pretty far along at the time. Fans praised Maples' gorgeous appearance, with several pointing out that she hasn't changed much in the ensuing decades. "You look exactly the same as you did in 1993! Always displaying warmth and joy!" one person observed.
While the mother to be is clearly radiant in this photo, Donald Trump was apparently not as enthused about the pregnancy when Maples first told him the news. The former president recalled their conversation while speaking to Howard Stern in 2004: "I said, 'Well, what are we going to do about this?' She [Maples] said, 'Are you serious? It's the most beautiful day of our lives.' I said, 'Oh, great,'" (via Newsweek). A couple months after Tiffany was born, her parents married in a lavish celebration with 1,000 guests and plenty of media coverage. While Donald changed his attitude and embraced the prospect of another child, he and Tiffany have had their challenges over the years. During her childhood, they didn't see each other often. In addition, although she campaigned for her dad, Donald's presidency reportedly hurt his relationship with Tiffany.