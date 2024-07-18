Lawyer Tells Us HGTV Star Christina Hall's Third Divorce From Josh Hall Will Likely Cost Her Big

The third time is not always the charm. HGTV's Christina Hall (maiden name Christina Haack) has been married three times, and each marriage has ended in divorce. After splits from Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead, Christina and Josh Hall tied the knot in 2021. However, in July 2024, it was announced that Josh filed for divorce. There were signs that Christina and Josh's marriage wouldn't last, such as how quickly it moved. TMZ also reported that Christina was planning to file as well, which she did shortly after Josh's petition was announced.

Advertisement

Now that Christina and Josh's relationship is coming to a close, the contentious topic of who gets what is coming into play. Per Page Six, both of them are requesting for the other to pay spousal support and asking the court to drop the other person's request. Christina's documents said she will decide later how to divvy up their assets. Josh wants everything (except gifts or inherited assets) that they acquired while married to be split evenly. He also wants full rights to the TV programs they produced during their marriage. One called "The Flip Off" has yet to release and also stars Tarek and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

The List spoke to Los Angeles estate lawyer Arash Sadat of Mills, Sadat, Dowlat LLP on what will likely happen with Christina and Josh's divorce, and it's messy. Since Christina and Josh didn't have a prenuptial agreement, that automatically makes things challenging.

Advertisement