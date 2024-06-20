The Major Realization That Helped Mend HGTV Stars Tarek El Moussa & Christina Hall's Relationship

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's divorce is remembered as one of HGTV's biggest scandals. The well-known couple surprised the public with news of their separation in December 2016. The real estate experts eventually ended their show "Flip or Flop" in 2022, with reports revealing that Christina and Tarek didn't always get along behind the scenes.

Despite the deterioration of their romantic and professional connections, the HGTV stars have asserted their ongoing dedication to their two children — a daughter named Taylor and a son named Brayden — and their co-parenting relationship from the very beginning. Maintaining a cordial relationship for their kids hasn't always been an easy feat, especially as Hall and El Moussa have both gone on to remarry and continue building their families, but the HGTV stars have had major realizations that shaped their co-parenting bond.

"As time goes on, you start to think and you start to realize things, right?" El Moussa shared on the "Tamron Hall Show." "What I realized is this: I couldn't imagine growing up in a family where my parents were divorced and they hated each other, because I love my mom, I love my dad. They are divorced, but they still get together, and we do family dinners. And the truth is let the past be the past."

