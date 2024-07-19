Trump Subtly Calls Out Melania For Her Absence On The Campaign Trail
Melania Trump's eyebrow-raising absences from her husband Donald's 2024 presidential campaign have left many wondering about the state of their marriage. But on July 18, 2024, less than a week after Donald Trump narrowly escaped a shocking attempt on his life, the former first lady showed up at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to stand with her husband as he formally accepted the GOP nomination. Speaking before Republican delegates, Donald highlighted his wife's presence on the fourth and final night of the convention after months of her being noticeably absent from the campaign trail. "On this journey I am deeply honored to be joined by my amazing wife, Melania. Melania, thank you very much," Donald said proudly.
President Trump in his speech tonight at the RNC:
"On this journey, I am deeply honored to be joined by my amazing wife – Melania" pic.twitter.com/xjDd2OmyOw
— FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) July 19, 2024
The former president also praised his wife for her compassionate response to his attempted assassination on July 13, which resulted in the death of a local firefighter named Corey Comperatore. "You also did something really beautiful. A letter to America, calling for national unity, and it really took the Republican party by surprise," Donald pointed out. Shortly after the controversial politician was shot at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Melania came out with a somber statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, urging her fellow citizens to look beyond the politics and focus on humanity.
She stressed, "We are all humans, and fundamentally, instinctively, we want to help one another." Melania also expressed her gratitude for Donald's life, describing him as "the generous and caring man" who has been by her side through several ups and downs.
Melania Trump received a warm welcome at the 2024 RNC
Melania Trump got a hugely positive response when she graced the RNC convention with her presence on July 18, in her first public appearance following an extended absence. The former first lady, who wore a red Christian Dior jacket and matching skirt for the occasion, commanded attention as she entered the arena and walked towards her seat next to J.D. Vance, Donald Trump's running mate, and a good friend of Donald Trump Jr. Melania smiled and waved to the crowd as Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 played. "How much did they pay Melania Trump to be at the RNC Convention?" one commenter jokingly asked on X to which another user firmly responded, "Nothing. She loves her husband. She's also a mother." Later, after Donald wrapped up his speech, Melania joined him onstage.
The Trumps then proceeded to share a rare public display of affection as they hugged and held each other close with Donald also kissing and whispering in his wife's ear. It's a sight to see for longtime fans of the former first couple, especially with the recent controversy surrounding their marriage. Rumors of the Trumps' impending divorce surfaced when Donald was involved in a hush money case against adult film star Stormy Daniels, with whom he allegedly had an affair.
It's apparently why Melania stayed away until now. As an inside source informed People in 2023, "It is not comfortable for her," adding, "She remains angry." Likewise, they emphasized, "At this stage of her life she does not want to be in the spotlight."