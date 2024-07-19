Trump Subtly Calls Out Melania For Her Absence On The Campaign Trail

Melania Trump's eyebrow-raising absences from her husband Donald's 2024 presidential campaign have left many wondering about the state of their marriage. But on July 18, 2024, less than a week after Donald Trump narrowly escaped a shocking attempt on his life, the former first lady showed up at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to stand with her husband as he formally accepted the GOP nomination. Speaking before Republican delegates, Donald highlighted his wife's presence on the fourth and final night of the convention after months of her being noticeably absent from the campaign trail. "On this journey I am deeply honored to be joined by my amazing wife, Melania. Melania, thank you very much," Donald said proudly.

President Trump in his speech tonight at the RNC: "On this journey, I am deeply honored to be joined by my amazing wife – Melania" pic.twitter.com/xjDd2OmyOw — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) July 19, 2024

The former president also praised his wife for her compassionate response to his attempted assassination on July 13, which resulted in the death of a local firefighter named Corey Comperatore. "You also did something really beautiful. A letter to America, calling for national unity, and it really took the Republican party by surprise," Donald pointed out. Shortly after the controversial politician was shot at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Melania came out with a somber statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, urging her fellow citizens to look beyond the politics and focus on humanity.

She stressed, "We are all humans, and fundamentally, instinctively, we want to help one another." Melania also expressed her gratitude for Donald's life, describing him as "the generous and caring man" who has been by her side through several ups and downs.