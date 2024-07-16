Details About JD Vance's Friendship With Donald Trump Jr.

With Donald Trump selecting J.D. Vance, junior senator from Ohio, as his vice-presidential running mate, it appears that Donald Trump, Jr.'s friendship with Vance may have been an instrumental part in that decision.

Advertisement

Their relationship seems to have started a few years ago as Vance eyed his run for Ohio senator in 2021. He and Donald sat down for a meeting together; Don Jr. was also in attendance. That meeting may have been what helped to kick off the bromance as well as marking a clear switch from Vance's previous public stance on Donald. Before Trump was first elected president in 2016, Vance was very clear about his dislike of Trump.

It could be tempting for cynics to assume that Vance and Don Jr.'s friendship came out of a place of calculation on Vance's part. In an interview with Time magazine published in early July 2021, Vance said that Donald was "the leader of this movement, and if I actually care about these people and the things I say I care about, I need to just suck it up and support him." But Trump Jr. certainly seems to find him to be a true friend. In a statement to The New York Times, Don Jr. said, "In the world of politics you make a lot of acquaintances, but there are very few actual friends. J.D. has become a close friend of mine." The two are such close friends that they apparently are in communication with each other pretty much every day.

Advertisement