Donald Trump Jr. Goes Full Overbearing Dad After Kai Trump's RNC Debut Steals Hearts
Kai Trump, the oldest granddaughter of second-time presidential hopeful Donald Trump, has certainly made an impact on her grandfather's presidential campaign. The 17-year-old's speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention has earned her plenty of attention. Unfortunately, it seems that not all of that attention is wanted — at least not as far as Kai's dad, Donald Trump Jr., is concerned. He has a stern message for all the teenage boys who are apparently lining up to get noticed by Kai, and it's safe to assume that she found this comment pretty embarrassing.
On July 18, 2024, the day after Kai's RNC speech, host Laura Ingraham spoke to Donald Jr. on Fox News. "I'm being told, by the way, that your daughter has been just swarmed in this arena by teenage boys," she said, per the Daily Mail. Donald Jr. didn't mince words in his response. "Get away you little b*****ds and stay away," he said. It's no surprise that teenage boys are reportedly seeking Kai's attention after her speech. Many folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, told Donald Jr. how impressive his young daughter was when she took the surely intimidating stage. "Such poise, beauty and grace. Kai is definitely a daughter to be proud of," one X-user wrote. "Gorgeous and intelligent. You should be proud," said another.
Don Jr.'s warning to Kai Trump's admirers wasn't his only thought about her speech
As so many folks on social media suggested, it is clear that Donald Trump Jr. is, in fact, proud of Kai Trump's RNC speech — even if it earned her a bit more fame than she has experienced in the past. "As a father, I could not be more proud of my daughter Kai and the amazing job she did last night," Donald Jr. wrote on X. He added, "She reached out to me on Monday morning and simply said she feels very strongly that she wants to talk about her grandfather at the RNC and she nailed it!"
Still, while Donald Jr. may want to keep inappropriate commentary from others about his daughter to a minimum, before her show-stopping speech, he made an inappropriate comment of his own. On July 18, he shared a TikTok showing him and Kai getting ready to hit the RNC stage. He addressed his daughter, saying, "Kai, what do you think?" adding, "Getting makeup make me look sexy like you?" So, while it's understandable that Donald Jr. wants to keep Kai's newfound attention from spinning out of control, maybe he should make sure to keep his own focus off of Kai's looks and on her impressive public speaking skills.