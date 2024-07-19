Donald Trump Jr. Goes Full Overbearing Dad After Kai Trump's RNC Debut Steals Hearts

Kai Trump, the oldest granddaughter of second-time presidential hopeful Donald Trump, has certainly made an impact on her grandfather's presidential campaign. The 17-year-old's speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention has earned her plenty of attention. Unfortunately, it seems that not all of that attention is wanted — at least not as far as Kai's dad, Donald Trump Jr., is concerned. He has a stern message for all the teenage boys who are apparently lining up to get noticed by Kai, and it's safe to assume that she found this comment pretty embarrassing.

Advertisement

On July 18, 2024, the day after Kai's RNC speech, host Laura Ingraham spoke to Donald Jr. on Fox News. "I'm being told, by the way, that your daughter has been just swarmed in this arena by teenage boys," she said, per the Daily Mail. Donald Jr. didn't mince words in his response. "Get away you little b*****ds and stay away," he said. It's no surprise that teenage boys are reportedly seeking Kai's attention after her speech. Many folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, told Donald Jr. how impressive his young daughter was when she took the surely intimidating stage. "Such poise, beauty and grace. Kai is definitely a daughter to be proud of," one X-user wrote. "Gorgeous and intelligent. You should be proud," said another.

Advertisement