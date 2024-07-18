Who Is Kai Trump? Donald Trump's Oldest Granddaughter Is Spitting Image Of Her Aunt Ivanka

If there's one name that has been everywhere as of late, it's Trump. Yet, one member of this famous family who's getting attention is new to the scene, and she certainly shares a resemblance to her aunt, Ivanka Trump. Former President Donald Trump's oldest grandchild, Kai Trump, spoke at the 2024 RNC on behalf of her grandfather's presidential campaign. And it has plenty of people wanting to know more about Donald Trump Jr.'s teenage daughter.

Seventeen-year-old Kai is the first-born of Donald's 10 grandchildren. Don Jr. was married to ex-wife Vanessa Trump for 12 years before calling it quits in 2018, and their divorce was finalized the following year. The former couple has five children together. Over the years, Kai has been seen supporting her family at myriad events, including her grandfather's inauguration in 2017. Now, according to her dad, Kai was ready to come forward and speak on behalf of her grandfather.

When introducing Kai at the RNC, Donald Jr. said, "I got a call on Monday morning from a young lady who said, 'Dad, I want to speak at the RNC ... because I want America to know what my grandpa is actually like.' So for the first time ever on a stage, first time ever giving a speech, I want to bring out my eldest daughter and the eldest granddaughter of the president of the United States, your favorite president, Kai Madison Trump." Based on how that speech went, it's safe to assume we'll be seeing more of Kai in the future.

