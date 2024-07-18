Who Is Kai Trump? Donald Trump's Oldest Granddaughter Is Spitting Image Of Her Aunt Ivanka
If there's one name that has been everywhere as of late, it's Trump. Yet, one member of this famous family who's getting attention is new to the scene, and she certainly shares a resemblance to her aunt, Ivanka Trump. Former President Donald Trump's oldest grandchild, Kai Trump, spoke at the 2024 RNC on behalf of her grandfather's presidential campaign. And it has plenty of people wanting to know more about Donald Trump Jr.'s teenage daughter.
Seventeen-year-old Kai is the first-born of Donald's 10 grandchildren. Don Jr. was married to ex-wife Vanessa Trump for 12 years before calling it quits in 2018, and their divorce was finalized the following year. The former couple has five children together. Over the years, Kai has been seen supporting her family at myriad events, including her grandfather's inauguration in 2017. Now, according to her dad, Kai was ready to come forward and speak on behalf of her grandfather.
When introducing Kai at the RNC, Donald Jr. said, "I got a call on Monday morning from a young lady who said, 'Dad, I want to speak at the RNC ... because I want America to know what my grandpa is actually like.' So for the first time ever on a stage, first time ever giving a speech, I want to bring out my eldest daughter and the eldest granddaughter of the president of the United States, your favorite president, Kai Madison Trump." Based on how that speech went, it's safe to assume we'll be seeing more of Kai in the future.
Kai has one very specific family resemblance
When Kai Trump first took the microphone at the RNC, the many folks seeing her for the first time may not have noticed much of a family resemblance between her and the rest of the Trumps. Yet, while she may not look much like her grandfather, it's easy to see who her family lookalike really is. Kai bears a resemblance to her dad's sister, Ivanka Trump, and they may have more in common than just their looks.
In the wake of Kai's speech, folks on social media took note of her appearance, in addition to her public speaking skills. "Well spoken beautiful young lady," one commenter wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She's gorgeous, and her speech was beautiful," wrote another. Ivanka has also gotten attention for her looks over the years. She was just 14 years old when she started modelingand went on to quit when she wasn't much older than Kai.
Later in life, Ivanka became an advisor to the president during Donald's time in the White House. While Ivanka may have left her political career behind, it's easy to imagine Kai one day having political aspirations, too. After all, she's got more than enough Trump genes to make it happen.
Kai's golfing skills run in the family
Kai Trump shares more than a last name with her grandfather. They also share a passion for golf, and Kai has the skills to back up her passion. According to Hello!, in 2023, she had a 275-yard drive, and only 14 Ladies Professional Golf Association golfers exceeded that. Kai often takes to Instagram to share her accomplishments as an athlete. In March 2024, she shared a carousel of photos and videos of her golf game, led by a photo of her posing with Donald Trump.
"I am really [excited] to have won the ladies club championship @trumpgolfpalmbeach," Kai wrote in the caption. She added, "Great competition from some impressive players. I shot even both days and won both matches. Very proud of my game and where it's heading but there is always room for improvement."
In addition to her Instagram account, Kai also has a YouTube channel. The channel only has one video, which was uploaded in late 2023. In it, Kai discussed her life and her love of golf, sharing that she has been playing the game since she was just 2 years old. "My mom actually got me into golf and wanted me to start playing," she explained. As for the future, she says becoming a professional golfer is "a huge goal to look forward to and to work towards," adding that she "definitely want[s] to do it one day."
Kai's RNC speech showed support for her grandfather
While Kai Trump seems to have her sight set on a career in golf, the sport isn't her only talent. She clearly has a knack for public speaking, too. When she took the stage on the third day of the 2024 RNC, Kai appeared poised and confident. "I'm speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don't often see," Kai shared with a massive audience, as well as folks watching from home.
"To me, he's just a normal grandpa," Kai explained. "He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we're doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me." She added that she often gets calls from Donald Trump to talk about how she's doing with golf.
The day after Donald was shot at his own rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, Kai took to her Instagram account to address what was surely a traumatic experience for her. She shared an image of Donald directly after the incident. "We love you Grandpa. Never stop fighting!" she wrote with an American flag and heart emojis. She also addressed this in her RNC speech, saying, "A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell and he's still standing. Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you."