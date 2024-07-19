Don Jr.'s Comment To Daughter Kai Before RNC Speech Is Beyond Inappropriate

The Trump family dynamic sometimes appears heartbreaking, but the Republican National Convention proved they're willing to bond behind their patriarch. Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, gave a heartfelt speech on the third night of the Republican National Convention. The 17-year-old daughter of Donald Trump, Jr. stepped up to remind the crowd that the man on the GOP ballot is also "a normal grandpa" (via USA Today) who joins her for golf games and sneaks candy to her and her siblings. Speaking of Trump's courage following the assassination attempt, Kai raved, "A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell, and he's still standing." But while she was poised and professional, the same can't necessarily be said of her father.

Shortly before the event began, Don Jr. posted a TikTok of himself and Kai backstage in makeup. "Kai, what do you think?" he asked. "Getting makeup, make me look sexy like you?" After Kai complimented him, Don Jr. laughed, "Thank you, Kai. I'm glad you think I look very beautiful."

It was meant to be a lighthearted moment, but seeing the former first son calling his teen daughter "sexy" gave thousands of followers some serious ick. "Pls don't call your own daughter sexy...cringe" was a representative reaction. Another thought Don Jr. could have chosen his vocabulary more carefully: "What happened to beautiful, gorgeous, stunning, pretty???" One follower noted, "Let's not forget that he had the opportunity to review this before posting it."

