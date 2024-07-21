JD Vance Could Be The First VP In Decades With This Specific Feature

Quick — name a United States vice president who had a beard. If you can't, it's probably because there hasn't been one in your lifetime. That could change should former president Donald Trump win re-election in November 2024, as his vice presidential pick, Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio, sports a beard.

The term "beard barrier" refers to the fact that presidents and vice presidents who have won elections in the modern era have primarily been clean-shaven. Republican Charles Curtis was the last vice president with regular facial hair when he was in office from 1929 to 1933, as he had a mustache. The last vice president with a full beard was Republican Schuyler Colfax, who was in office from 1869 to 1873.

So should Vance get out the razor? Well, winning a presidential election is a little complicated, and it might not matter what he looks like. Political analysts say that the vice-presidential pick really doesn't affect the way the public votes. "There is no historical evidence that vice presidential nominations influence the outcome, at least in many decades," said Allan Lichtman, history professor and political analyst told Newsweek, referring to the George H.W. Bush-Dan Quayle ticket in 1988 and the Bill Clinton-Al Gore ticket in 1992 as examples. "Even if you were thinking about picking someone who is politically helpful, at least the methodology would be to pick up someone from a key swing state," Lichtman said. "[Trump] didn't do that."

