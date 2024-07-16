Does JD Vance Wear Eye Makeup? Pro MUA Tells Us His Viral Look Could Be Thanks To Cosmetics

Once J.D. Vance was announced as Donald Trump's running mate for the 2024 election, people have started putting his life under a microscope. People are looking at Vance's married life with his wife Usha, and others have noted how Vance hasn't always been a Trump fan. Another topic for some is whether or not the Republican vice presidential candidate wears makeup, particularly when it comes to his eyes and what look like lush lashes. Lots of social media users seem to think Vance is wearing eyeliner to enhance his baby blues.

Short of asking Vance or his personal makeup artist (if he has one) directly, The List reached out to Los Angeles-based hair and makeup artist Luna Viola to get her take on whether or not she thinks that Vance plays up his blue eyes with any kind of cosmetics. Turns out, the answer very well could be yes. "It is very possible that he is wearing some makeup to enhance his appearance on camera," Viola told us.

And if he does, he would hardly be alone. "Many celebrities are known for using concealer to bright[en] the undereye and dark brown eye pencil liner on the lower eyelid to make their eye color pop," Viola said. Looking good on camera is important for celebs and politicians alike. Research has found that someone's appearance impacts a voter's impression of how good a leader they'd be.

