Does JD Vance Wear Eye Makeup? Pro MUA Tells Us His Viral Look Could Be Thanks To Cosmetics
Once J.D. Vance was announced as Donald Trump's running mate for the 2024 election, people have started putting his life under a microscope. People are looking at Vance's married life with his wife Usha, and others have noted how Vance hasn't always been a Trump fan. Another topic for some is whether or not the Republican vice presidential candidate wears makeup, particularly when it comes to his eyes and what look like lush lashes. Lots of social media users seem to think Vance is wearing eyeliner to enhance his baby blues.
Short of asking Vance or his personal makeup artist (if he has one) directly, The List reached out to Los Angeles-based hair and makeup artist Luna Viola to get her take on whether or not she thinks that Vance plays up his blue eyes with any kind of cosmetics. Turns out, the answer very well could be yes. "It is very possible that he is wearing some makeup to enhance his appearance on camera," Viola told us.
And if he does, he would hardly be alone. "Many celebrities are known for using concealer to bright[en] the undereye and dark brown eye pencil liner on the lower eyelid to make their eye color pop," Viola said. Looking good on camera is important for celebs and politicians alike. Research has found that someone's appearance impacts a voter's impression of how good a leader they'd be.
Maybe J.D. Vance just has good genes?
On the other hand, makeup artist Luna Viola revealed it could just be a case of genetics that gives J.D. Vance's eyes the appearance of eyeliner. "It is also very possible that he has very dark, perfect thick eye lashes," Viola said. "This can create the optical illusion of a black eyeliner, especially if contrasted with blue eyes. The natural contrast can make the lashes even darker than they are." If that's the case, it seems like it would cut down on the time Vance needs to get ready for high-profile events and media appearances.
While makeup might more frequently be considered something that is just reserved for women, particularly in Vance's Republican Party, it's not at all unheard of for men to wear it. Of course, as Viola told us, if you're on TV, it's basically guaranteed that you'll be wearing makeup. That's regardless of your gender and whether or not you wear it in your day-to-day life.
As for the makeup that might be used on any man to help them look their best, Viola said, "Men's grooming usually consists in reducing redness and evening out the skin tone with a light foundation or liquid concealer, reduce shine with blotting papers and matte translucent powder, lip balm, eyebrow gel and even a touch of bronzer to add a healthy sun kissed tone to the completion." Though Vance might want to avoid the same level of bronzer his running mate is suspected of wearing.