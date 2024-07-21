One Of Pippa Middleton's Features Sparked A Plastic Surgery Trend
Before these days of TikTok — when it seems like everybody is an influencer — the sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales influenced many people to partake in a plastic surgery procedure. A scene-stealing mishap at Kate Middleton and William, Prince of Wales' wedding was that maid of honor Pippa Middleton's white dress from designer Alexander McQueen was fitted enough for people to notice her backside. According to ABC News, Pippa was dubbed "Her Royal Hotness" (despite not being royal herself). It also became trendy for people to ask plastic surgeons for the "Pippa butt lift."
At the time, plastic surgeon Dr. Constantino Mendieta was interviewed by "Good Morning America" per ABC News. "In that wedding gown, she created a stir," he said. "People want those dimensions. She's just gorgeous."
However, was any of that excitement overdramatized? The List interviewed Dr. David Matlock of the Visthetic Surgery Institute & MedSpa to discuss. Matlock is a cosmetic surgeon and gynecologist based in Beverly Hills, California, and he confirmed that the hubbub around Pippa and plastic surgery was real. When we asked Matlock if the butt lift trend was as popular as headlines made it seem, he said, "Absolutely. The butt-lift trend gained significant popularity following Pippa Middleton's appearance at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011."
How popular are butt lift cosmetic procedures?
On Pippa Middleton's look from Catherine, Princess of Wales' wedding inspiring plastic surgery, Dr. David Matlock continued, "The media coverage and public interest were immense, and many patients were inspired by her elegant and natural silhouette. It was a defining moment that brought increased attention to body contouring procedures, especially the Brazilian butt lift."
There's a rumor Meghan Markle skipped Pippa's wedding to avoid stealing the spotlight in the same way Pippa did at Kate Middleton's, especially after a paparazzi photo of Meghan leaving the gym tried to compare her and Pippa. If Meghan had attended that 2017 wedding, who knows if plastic surgery on the rear end — or any trend — would have captivated the world again, and continued to captivate it long after?
Matlock explained the Brazilian butt lift's longevity, saying, "While it peaked in the years following 2011, the desire for a well-contoured, natural-looking posterior has remained popular." The truth about Brazilian butt lifts is that they, like any cosmetic surgery, can have complications. However, Matlock said, "The trend has evolved with advancements in techniques and safety measures, and the Brazilian butt lift continues to be a sought-after procedure today. The focus has shifted more towards achieving a balanced and natural look, which resonates well with current aesthetic preferences."
Was Pippa Middleton a trendsetter other ways?
Pippa Middleton spoke about the strange hysteria around her backside in her party-planning book called "Celebrate: A Year of British Festivities for Families and Friends." It was published in 2012, the year after Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales' wedding. In it, Pippa wrote, "It is a bit startling to achieve global recognition before the age of 30 on account of your sister, your brother-in-law and your bottom" (via Daily Mail).
That may not be the only feature of Pippa's that people were drawn to, however. When asked if Pippa inspired other cosmetic procedures beyond the BBL, Dr. David Matlock was certain of it. "Her toned and athletic physique has led to increased interest in body contouring procedures such as liposuction, tummy tucks, and thigh lifts," he said. "Patients often seek a comprehensive approach to achieve a harmonious and well-proportioned body, drawing inspiration from her overall aesthetic."
If anyone is interested in learning more about BBLs, you should know that the price for the procedure is not uniform and will be different based on who your doctor is and where they are. "On average, the cost can range from $15,000 to $45,000 based upon the height, weight, number of liposuction areas and their size," Matlock explained. "This includes fees for the surgeon, anesthesia, operating facility, and post-operative care." Or, you can always try to get a killer butt with simple exercises you can do even by your desk.