One Of Pippa Middleton's Features Sparked A Plastic Surgery Trend

Before these days of TikTok — when it seems like everybody is an influencer — the sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales influenced many people to partake in a plastic surgery procedure. A scene-stealing mishap at Kate Middleton and William, Prince of Wales' wedding was that maid of honor Pippa Middleton's white dress from designer Alexander McQueen was fitted enough for people to notice her backside. According to ABC News, Pippa was dubbed "Her Royal Hotness" (despite not being royal herself). It also became trendy for people to ask plastic surgeons for the "Pippa butt lift."

At the time, plastic surgeon Dr. Constantino Mendieta was interviewed by "Good Morning America" per ABC News. "In that wedding gown, she created a stir," he said. "People want those dimensions. She's just gorgeous."

However, was any of that excitement overdramatized? The List interviewed Dr. David Matlock of the Visthetic Surgery Institute & MedSpa to discuss. Matlock is a cosmetic surgeon and gynecologist based in Beverly Hills, California, and he confirmed that the hubbub around Pippa and plastic surgery was real. When we asked Matlock if the butt lift trend was as popular as headlines made it seem, he said, "Absolutely. The butt-lift trend gained significant popularity following Pippa Middleton's appearance at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011."

