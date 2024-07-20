Joe Biden's Jabs At Donald Trump's 2024 RNC Speech Prove He's Fighting To Hold Onto Reelection Bid

The Republican National Convention featured lots of famous conservative faces, patriotic fashion, and impassioned speeches — including one by Kai Trump, Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter. But the moment everyone was waiting for was the appearance of The Donald himself on the final night. Formally accepting his nomination for the presidency, the former White House occupant delivered a record-breaking 92-minute address. It began with a sobering reflection on his near-assassination and a call to "[heal] the discord and division in our society" (via NBC Boston), but quickly turned to his familiar railings against President Joe Biden. "If you took the 10 worst presidents in the history of the United States ... they will not have done the damage that Biden has done," Trump claimed.

Despite being in recovery from a bout of COVID, Biden wasn't about to take that lying down. He posted a long rebuttal on X (formerly Twitter) aimed not only to tear Trump's claims apart but also to fight back at the growing calls for him to drop out of the race. It began, "I'm stuck at home with COVID, so I had the distinct misfortune of watching Donald Trump's speech to the RNC. What the hell was he talking about?" The thread went on to attack Trump's rhetoric, including his mention of "the late, great Hannibal Lecter" as an example of the types of criminals he claims are being sent to the United States from other countries. "Donald, Hannibal Lecter is not real," Biden said. "And he is a cannibal."

