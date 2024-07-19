The 2024 RNC Proved Tiffany Trump Is A Total Afterthought To Dad Donald
Almost every one of Donald Trump's four kids who attended the 2024 Republican National Convention got their moment to shine. Don Jr. and Eric Trump got the spotlight to themselves when they took the stage to deliver their respective speeches. While Ivanka Trump didn't address the crowd, her rare appearance at one of her father's 2024 political events caused a stir. And Barron Trump managed to steal the spotlight without even being at the event. At the end of the convention, only one Trump child left without making a positive mark: Tiffany Trump.
From the get-go, it seemed like almost nobody was overly concerned about whether or not Donald's only child with Marla Maples would be in attendance at the RNC. Tiffany also didn't get a chance to give a speech and bask in the crowd's love for the family. And while her half-siblings, Eric and Don Jr.'s addresses were a hit amongst attendees and at-home viewers, Tiffany went viral for the wrong reasons.
Trump snubs his daughter Tiffany as she goes in for a kiss. pic.twitter.com/17icXYhufm
— The Recount (@therecount) July 19, 2024
A video posted to X, formerly Twitter, showed Tiffany going in to greet her dad with a kiss before she took her seat. Unfortunately, Donald didn't even seem interested in greeting her and completely ignored her sweet gesture. One commentator sneered that Donald may not have recognized his daughter at all. Meanwhile, another user brutally remarked that Donald may have only shown Tiffany a split second's worth of interest because he mistook her for Ivanka.
Donald Trump has made several awkward comments about Tiffany Trump
Unfortunately, Donald Trump's snub of Tiffany Trump at the 2024 RNC arguably wasn't even the most cringe-worthy moment of their relationship. When Donald spoke to "Fox and Friends" in 2016, he gushed about most of his adult kids, saying, "I'm very proud of my children." He continued, "I mean, I'm just looking at them right now as an example ... but I'm very proud 'cause Don and Eric and Ivanka and, you know, to a lesser extent 'cause she just got out of school, out of college, but, uh, Tiffany, who's also been so terrific," (via New York Daily News).
However, that statement pales in comparison to the uncomfortable remark Donald made about Tiffany when he appeared on Robin Leach's "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" in 1994 with his then-wife, Marla Maples. When Leach asked if 1-year-old Tiffany bore any resemblance to either of them, Donald gave a bizarre response by jokingly stating that she had her mom's legs and pointed to his chest and said, "We don't know if she's got this part yet but time will tell," (via YouTube).
Then, in a 2004 New York Magazine interview, the former President admitted that he viewed Tiffany's life as "separate" because she was under her mom's care. When Maples spoke to People in 2016, she shared that while Donald undoubtedly supported Tiffany's upbringing, he wasn't a hands-on parent. Still, Tiffany was happy to share that her relationship with her father strengthened as she grew older.