The 2024 RNC Proved Tiffany Trump Is A Total Afterthought To Dad Donald

Almost every one of Donald Trump's four kids who attended the 2024 Republican National Convention got their moment to shine. Don Jr. and Eric Trump got the spotlight to themselves when they took the stage to deliver their respective speeches. While Ivanka Trump didn't address the crowd, her rare appearance at one of her father's 2024 political events caused a stir. And Barron Trump managed to steal the spotlight without even being at the event. At the end of the convention, only one Trump child left without making a positive mark: Tiffany Trump.

From the get-go, it seemed like almost nobody was overly concerned about whether or not Donald's only child with Marla Maples would be in attendance at the RNC. Tiffany also didn't get a chance to give a speech and bask in the crowd's love for the family. And while her half-siblings, Eric and Don Jr.'s addresses were a hit amongst attendees and at-home viewers, Tiffany went viral for the wrong reasons.

Trump snubs his daughter Tiffany as she goes in for a kiss. pic.twitter.com/17icXYhufm — The Recount (@therecount) July 19, 2024

A video posted to X, formerly Twitter, showed Tiffany going in to greet her dad with a kiss before she took her seat. Unfortunately, Donald didn't even seem interested in greeting her and completely ignored her sweet gesture. One commentator sneered that Donald may not have recognized his daughter at all. Meanwhile, another user brutally remarked that Donald may have only shown Tiffany a split second's worth of interest because he mistook her for Ivanka.

