Angel Reese Is As Confident As Ever Makeup-Free
Angel Reese's confidence on the basketball court is how she began making headlines in the first place. Sure, some may conflate "confidence" with "ego," but no matter how you slice it, Reese has serious skills and she's proud of it. The college athlete-turned-pro player sparked excitement when she announced she was going into the 2024 WNBA draft, ultimately landing a spot on the Chicago Sky team.
The self-proclaimed "Bayou Barbie" doesn't let any negativity deter her (even when it comes to Reese's well-known rivarly with Caitlin Clark) and perhaps that's the key to her major following. She's 100% herself, 100% of the time. As of July 2024, she has a whopping 3.7 million followers on both Instagram and TikTok, totaling nearly 7.5 million eyes on her pages. And for good reason: She's entertaining, talented, and stylish. She always brings her A game, whether it's on the court or the Met Gala red carpet. Although she's glammed it up more than once, she's also capable of toning it down — and staying as confident as ever when doing so. Just check out the TikTok clip below from February 2024:
@angelreese10
faceeee
Whenever celebrities rock a makeup-free look, it's sure to turn heads and the same can be said for Reese. In response to her video, fans' comments ranged from "bare face baddie," to "Loveeee the natural face," to "okay no lash look!" It's true, lashes are one of the athlete's distinct features, even when she's scoring baskets. She's proven you can look your best and play your best ... but the makeup part is totally optional.
Lashes are part of Angel Reese's signature look
While lashes seem to be Angel Reese's signature look, she's just as stunning without them and she made that clear in a TikTok in February 2024, where she flashed between the two styles. As seen in the side-by-side above, she's a star either way. The comments section agreed, with one person writing, "so pretty with and without lashes" and another said, "U slay with no lashes."
Still, if you're wondering how Reese gets those luscious lashes, look no further than a TikTok tutorial she posted back in 2023. However, she warned followers she'd been doing her own lashes for three years, so proceed with caution if you're a newbie. "If you don't know what you're doing, this is real glue, this can burn your eyes," she said. Her go-to lashes are from the Fadlash brand in sizes 14mm, 15mm, and 16mm, which she mentioned can be found on Amazon. She starts with the 16 on the outer edge, working her way to 14 in the inner corner. She uses tweezers, glue, and a brush to get the final look.
@angelreese10
here y'all go 😭 #lashtutorial
Apparently Reese's warning about being a lash pro deterred some followers and emboldened others. One person wrote, "Adds to Amazon cart already knowing idk what I'm doing" with a crying emoji, while someone else said, "When she said I don't recommend if you don't know what you doing ... I closed my Amazon cart." Still, there was consensus in one area: Fans were impressed.
Angel Reese's confidence is a long time in the making
If you think Angel Reese suddenly gained confidence overnight, think again. Her self-assurance goes all the way back to her youth, as she revealed in a July 2024 interview with People. She told the magazine, "I think it started when I was always the tallest in the class. I had to be confident because I was towering over everybody." Reese credited her family for helping instill self-esteem in her, as she explained, "My grandma used to always tell me, 'You stand out for a reason.' And now understand why I stand out for a reason." She mentioned that her equally confident mom, who also played basketball, "always told [her] to stand tall," too.
That's not the first time the athlete shared the spotlight with her fam either. On Instagram in June, Reese shouted out her mom again, writing, "To celebrate National Day of Joy, #UltaBeauty asked us to share the person we find beautiful, inside and out. To me that is always my mom. Not only is she beautiful but she is relentlessly supportive, always has my back, and is the strongest person I know!" Based on that description, clearly the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. With her ability to bounce back from any criticism and her literal strength as an athlete, Reese is following in her mom's footsteps for sure.
Whether she's got a full face of makeup or a more natural look, Reese is always proud to be herself.