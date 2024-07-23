Angel Reese Is As Confident As Ever Makeup-Free

Angel Reese's confidence on the basketball court is how she began making headlines in the first place. Sure, some may conflate "confidence" with "ego," but no matter how you slice it, Reese has serious skills and she's proud of it. The college athlete-turned-pro player sparked excitement when she announced she was going into the 2024 WNBA draft, ultimately landing a spot on the Chicago Sky team.

The self-proclaimed "Bayou Barbie" doesn't let any negativity deter her (even when it comes to Reese's well-known rivarly with Caitlin Clark) and perhaps that's the key to her major following. She's 100% herself, 100% of the time. As of July 2024, she has a whopping 3.7 million followers on both Instagram and TikTok, totaling nearly 7.5 million eyes on her pages. And for good reason: She's entertaining, talented, and stylish. She always brings her A game, whether it's on the court or the Met Gala red carpet. Although she's glammed it up more than once, she's also capable of toning it down — and staying as confident as ever when doing so. Just check out the TikTok clip below from February 2024:

Whenever celebrities rock a makeup-free look, it's sure to turn heads and the same can be said for Reese. In response to her video, fans' comments ranged from "bare face baddie," to "Loveeee the natural face," to "okay no lash look!" It's true, lashes are one of the athlete's distinct features, even when she's scoring baskets. She's proven you can look your best and play your best ... but the makeup part is totally optional.