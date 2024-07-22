Hidden Detail In Prince George's 11th Birthday Portrait Suggests King Charles Plays Favorites

Prince George's birthday portrait comes just a few weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest, Princess Lilibet, turned three. Her birthday, which took place on June 4, was seemingly snubbed by the royal family, with no one posting any public birthday wishes for the three-year-old. Since Harry and Meghan left their roles as working royals in 2020, their relationship with the rest of the royal family has been strained. Yet, the effect this has on Charles' relationship with Lilibet and her brother, Prince Archie, reportedly upsets him. "It is a great sadness to him he doesn't see more of Archie and Lilibet," royal author Ingrid Seward explained, per Sky News.

There is also a glaring comparison to be drawn between Harry's view of his relationship with his father and the king's relationship with Archie and Lilibet. Harry named his memoir "Spare," a reference to his claim that Charles once told Harry's mom, Princess Diana, that she had given him "an heir and a spare." No child wants to be considered a "spare" by their parent, and William is, of course the heir to the throne. George is now William's heir, and as such, Archie and Lilibet are less important in terms of the line of succession. This irony likely isn't lost on Harry, and further signs that Charles' bond with Prince George is much stronger than his relationship with Archie and Lilibet surely adds insult to injury.

