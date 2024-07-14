Princess Charlotte Made This Diana-Inspired Wimbledon 2024 Look Her Own With One Small Accessory
With genes from both the late Princess Diana and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte was basically bound to be a fashionista. When she joined her mom at Wimbledon on July 14, Charlotte looked like the quintessential chic, young princess. Her navy and white polka dot dress gave us total Diana vibes, but her sunglasses proved that she's got a unique style of her own.
Kate Middleton looked chic in purple when she arrived at the Royal Box for Sunday's tennis match. She was glowing in her bold tea-length Safiyaa dress alongside her polka dot-clad mini-me. Charlotte wore a knee-lenth navy and white dress from Guess, which she paired with her go-to half-up half-down braided hairstyle with a blue bow as the finishing touch. The nine-year-old princess looked classic and sophisticated, but her key accessory showed that her personal style has room for some fun and boldness fit for a fourth grader. While watching a match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, Charlotte sported a pink pair of Ray Ban sunglasses that added a bit of coolness to her look.
Kate and Charlotte's bond was clear at Wimbledon
Princess Diana was certainly a fan of polka dots, just like Princess Charlotte appears to be. Yet, Charlotte wasn't just taking after her late grandmother at Wimbledon; she was also acting like her mom's twin. Kate Middleton is a known tennis fan, so it surely meant a lot that she was well enough to attend Wimbledon this year. This marked her first public appearance since she appeared at Trooping the Colour last month. This came after her months-long absence from the public eye in the wake of her cancer diagnosis.
While they watched the match, Kate and Charlotte were photographed chatting with each other and seemingly discussing what was taking place on the court. Charlotte also made many animated facial expression as she stayed focused on the match, proving that she may be just as interested in tennis as her mom is. Kate and Charlotte's body language at Trooping the Colour made this mother-daughter duo's strong bond clear. Now, seeing the pair spending quality time together at an event that is seemingly important to both of them was surely a comfort to the many royal fans who have been worried about Kate over the course of the past seven months.