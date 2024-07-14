Princess Charlotte Made This Diana-Inspired Wimbledon 2024 Look Her Own With One Small Accessory

Princess Diana was certainly a fan of polka dots, just like Princess Charlotte appears to be. Yet, Charlotte wasn't just taking after her late grandmother at Wimbledon; she was also acting like her mom's twin. Kate Middleton is a known tennis fan, so it surely meant a lot that she was well enough to attend Wimbledon this year. This marked her first public appearance since she appeared at Trooping the Colour last month. This came after her months-long absence from the public eye in the wake of her cancer diagnosis.

While they watched the match, Kate and Charlotte were photographed chatting with each other and seemingly discussing what was taking place on the court. Charlotte also made many animated facial expression as she stayed focused on the match, proving that she may be just as interested in tennis as her mom is. Kate and Charlotte's body language at Trooping the Colour made this mother-daughter duo's strong bond clear. Now, seeing the pair spending quality time together at an event that is seemingly important to both of them was surely a comfort to the many royal fans who have been worried about Kate over the course of the past seven months.