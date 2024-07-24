Whatever Happened To Jessica Szohr From Gossip Girl?

In 2007, the first iPhone hit the market, "Spider-Man 3" absolutely smashed the box office, and chunky highlights were all the rage. (Feel old yet?) That same year, "Gossip Girl" premiered on the CW. The show, which was based on the book series of the same name, changed actor Jessica Szohr's trajectory for the better.

Before she scored the role of Vanessa Abrams (aka Dan Humphrey's friend that fans loved to hate), Szohr booked a handful of small TV gigs. However, life in Hollywood just hadn't clicked for her the way she hoped it would. As she told The Untitled Magazine in January 2016, "I had a hard time. I was very lonely when I first moved. It was hard to meet people, everything's so spread out, I wasn't in college. I wasn't old enough to go out." Just as she was ready to pack up and head back home to Wisconsin, a visit from her mom and a friend inspired her to keep at it. "They sat me down and were like ... 'We don't think you should leave, we think you should stay out here a little longer,'" she said. "Three weeks later, I booked 'Gossip Girl.'"

You may be wondering what Szohr has been up to since "Gossip Girl" came to an end in 2012. The long and short of it is that she's stayed busy. From her many on-screen projects to high profile relationships and major feats in her personal life, here's what's been going on in Szohr's world.