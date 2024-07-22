Chilling Report About Kate Middleton And Would-Be Trump Assassin Comes To Light

On July 13, 2024 former President Donald Trump was shot at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Since the incident, authorities have been attempting to uncover more details about what exactly happened and why. In doing so, investigators have searched the 20-year-old shooter's devices and found some downloaded photos of other public figures, including Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was killed by Secret Service agents on the day of the shooting after reportedly firing five rounds and injuring Trump. Since the assassination attempt, the FBI has searched Crooks' two phones as well as his laptop. Images of Trump were found on the devices along with other political figures. Crooks reportedly downloaded photos of President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and FBI Director Christopher Wray. He also had photos of only one public figure from outside of the U.S.: Kate Middleton.

Crooks' motivation for the shooting is still unknown as of this writing, and the photos of public figures only raises more questions. It is eerie to consider how many different ways this incident could have played out, and it is surely a frightening reminder for those in charge of the royal family's security.

