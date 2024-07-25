Inside Donald Trump's Relationship With Lou Dobbs

Former president Donald Trump announced the death of conservative TV host and political commentator Lou Dobbs on his social media platform Truth Social on July 18, 2024. His message read: "The Great Lou Dobbs has just passed away — A friend, and truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent. He understood the World, and what was "happening," better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country."

Dobbs had been a staunch Trump supporter for many years before his death, which significantly impacted his later career. Starting out at CNN in 1980, he left the network for good in 2009 after his vocal promotion of the "birther" conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was not born in America received widespread backlash. Moving to Fox News, he hosted "Lou Dobbs Tonight" from 2011 to 2021, a decade in which he became increasingly vocal about Trump and his viewpoints, particularly on immigration.

In 2021, Dobbs found himself in hot water again when his support of The Donald landed him in the middle of a lawsuit for falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election results had been tampered with. Ultimately, Fox canceled "Lou Dobbs Tonight" and let the host go, claiming that the show was a loss for the network since advertisers no longer wanted to be associated with his controversial views. Despite these setbacks, Dobbs remained unwaveringly loyal to Trump.

