How Much Money Did Jeff Bezos' Ex Wife Get In Their Divorce?

It was love at first laugh for Mackenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos. As she recalled to Vogue in 2013, Scott met her future husband when he interviewed her for a position at a hedge fund company. After getting the job, Scott grew to adore him as she heard the Amazon founder's famous laugh throughout the workday. Soon, Scott took matters into her own hands and asked Bezos to grab a bite with her. The businessman popped the question after about three months of courtship, and they tied the knot shortly thereafter, in September 1993. In the following decade, the happy couple welcomed four children, including their daughter, whom they adopted from China. Then, in January 2019, Bezos took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that they were splitting up after 25 years of marriage.

At the time, TMZ reported that the power couple had to come to an agreement on the division of billions of dollars, hundreds of thousands of acres of property, and the custody of their kids. To make matters significantly more complicated, they didn't have a prenup. However, the divorce turned out to be simpler than expected, as Scott confirmed on X in April that they had reached an agreement. According to Forbes, she walked away with a 4% stake in Amazon. While that may seem inconsequential, CNET clarified that it was 25% of Bezos' share in the company, bringing Scott's net worth up to an astounding $35 billion.