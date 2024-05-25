Lauren Sanchez's Looks We Can't Stop Talking About
Lauren Sánchez has done it all. She's a news anchor, Emmy-winning journalist, licensed pilot, philanthropist, vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, and mother to three kids. Oh, and how could we forget that the fiancée of billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is a true fashionista. Known for her curve-hugging and eye-popping ensembles, Sanchez has a knack for getting everyone in a room to turn their heads.
In recent years, Sánchez's style moves have received a lot of attention. She has worn dazzling and dreamy couture gowns while walking red carpets for high-profiled and celebrity-filled events, donned see-through outfits that have left nothing to the imagination while out on the town with Bezos, and even made news headlines for wearing racy and risqué attire to political dinners. Although some people may find Sánchez's outfits to be inappropriate at times, the "Extra" alum clearly feels comfortable in her skin, and we must give her kudos for that.
Sánchez's looks are hot, hot, hot, and we have narrowed down a few of her most talked about fashions.
Lauren Sánchez covered up while hitting the slopes in Aspen
Lauren Sánchez sure loves a low-cut and figure-hugging ensemble. However, the media personality appropriately bundled up for the wintry weather when taking a trip to Aspen, Colorado, with her then-boyfriend Jeff Bezos in December 2022.
During their visit to the pricey ski resort town, Sánchez tooled around in several looks. One of her many outfits included covering up with a long-sleeved, white turtleneck with neutral-colored leggings and white Chanel boots. She accessorized with a cowboy hat and sunglasses. She later paired the same look with a belted magenta jacket. During the night, the cold didn't appear to bother Sánchez when she wore a simple cropped t-shirt with leather leggings and boots while Bezos went with a pair of jeans, a black t-shirt under a black blazer and his own cowboy hat.
On another day out in Aspen, Sánchez rocked a Fendi long sleeve tucked into black flared pants and black boots. She matched her look with a gray winter hat and sunglasses. Out skiing with Bezos, she opted for an all-black outfit, which matched the Amazon founder, but didn't mind the cold as she had her jacket zipped down. Though it was a more toned-down look for Sánchez, she still brought the glam to the slopes.
Lauren Sánchez rocked a mini dress at a Versace show
The former news anchor took being edgy to the next level when she wore a chic all-over belted mini dress by Versace while attending the high-end brand's fall 2023 fashion show in West Hollywood in March 2023. To complete her outfit, Lauren Sánchez went with semi-sheer tights and simple pointed-toe heels. It was a fresh look for Sánchez, who is known for wearing colorful, longer, strapless dresses. But one thing remained the same: the mini dress highlighted all her curves. Sánchez arrived at the fashion show with then-boyfriend, Jeff Bezos, who was dressed in an all-black suit.
There's no doubt Sánchez's Versace dress fit the vibe of the event. As Women's Wear Daily wrote, "Donatella Versace staged a Hollywood moment at magic hour in L.A., with a strong collection pushing power tailoring, pure shapes and a lot of black — for men and women." In addition, WWD shared that the collection drew from some of Versace's looks from the '90s.
Sánchez shared a photo of her and Bezos in their all-black looks on Instagram. She captioned the photo, "Right before the Versace fashion show in LA with my favorite person. The clothes were jaw-dropping and Donatella Versace is a fashion icon. Thanks for an unforgettable show."
Lauren Sánchez made an entrance at a Glamour event
In 2023, Lauren Sánchez dressed to the nines for Glamour's Women of the Year awards. Each year, the magazine honors inspirational and empowering women across multiple fields that include entertainment, sports, music, and medicine. Walking the red carpet without her fiancé, Jeff Bezos, the media personality captivated photographers in her red dress.
The strapless scarlet dress featured a lace trim detail around the neckline, a ruffled hem, and a thigh-high split. Showcasing her curves, Sánchez accessorized her look with strappy heels, a chunky diamond bracelet, and her massive engagement ring. She wore her hair up with a few loose pieces falling around her face.
Sánchez shared photos of the night on her Instagram and congratulated the honorees. "We had an incredible time last night honoring @glamourmag's Women of the Year 2023! These women have blazed new trails, shattered glass ceilings, and inspired us all!" she wrote.
Lauren Sánchez glittered at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2023
After the Academy Awards, Vanity Fair hosts its very own Oscars event. The party not only honors the night's big winners, but also invites stars who might've not been at the Academy Awards to join in on the celebration. In 2023, Lauren Sánchez attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in an edgy black gown by Elie Saab. The look featured a sheer, floor-length skirt over a plunging, opaque bodysuit. The former news anchor paired her look with open-toed heels and minimal jewelry, opting for just a diamond bracelet and diamond ring, which, from the looks of it, was anything from a minimal price.
Joining Sánchez went to the afterparty with her fiancé, Jeff Bezos, who wore a standard black tuxedo with a white-button down shirt and black bow tie. The couple posed for pictures on the carpet, and she posted a few of those snaps on Instagram and wrote, "Most beautiful evening. ... Pure magic."
Lauren Sánchez brought the sparkle for Beyonce's concert
In July 2022, Beyoncé released her seventh studio album, "Renaissance." The following year, she kicked off the Renaissance World Tour, and fans far and wide put together incredible outfits for the show. Naturally, the album art and tour promos featuring Beyoncé in silver ensembles and Reneigh the disco horse were huge style inspirations. On top of that, Beyoncé requested her fans celebrate her birthday — and all of Virgo season — by wearing silver, glitter, and sparkles to the show. Suffice it to say, there was more or less a dress code.
Lauren Sánchez was one of many concertgoers who followed said dress code when she attended the concert in September 2023. The former "Extra" host wore a glittery silver crop top with blue jeans and black platform heels. Her fiancé, Jeff Bezos, wore all black. At one point in the evening, the couple posed with silver-clad Kardashian-Jenner family members Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, North West, and Penelope Disick.
According to People, Sánchez shared a video on her Instagram Story dancing to Beyoncé's song "Crazy in Love" alongside Bezos and momager Jenner. "That was crazy fun!!!" she wrote.
Lauren Sánchez sizzled in a sheer dress for her birthday
Who says getting older means you have to cover up? When Lauren Sánchez celebrated her 54th birthday in December 2023, she invited her girlfriends aboard Jeff Bezos' yacht, Koru, as they partied in St. Barts. However, what really caught everyone's attention was the sizzling hot red number Sánchez wore during her b-day celebration.
Over on her Instagram, Sánchez shared snapshots of her fun-filled night, wearing a lingerie-style, cut-out dress by designer Nensi Dojaka that highlighted her décolletage. For her jewelry, she wore a gold "B" necklace — a nod to Bezos. Her friends also all wore red dresses.
"Seeing red!" Sánchez wrote on IG. "The day before my birthday I'm overwhelmed with love and gratitude to be celebrating with these incredible women who are such a big part of my life. (Some are not here). These women are not just friends, I consider them family, I trust them and love them deeply. Let's not forget I also just have so much fun with them!"
She shined in a yellow halter dress by Dolce & Gabbana
In September 2023, Lauren Sánchez attended the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women charity event in New York City. Her look that night was a showstopper. She decided to ditch her signature low-cut neckline silhouette for a beautiful yellow Dolce & Gabbana halter dress.
Sánchez paired her dress with gold platforms and accessorized it with Lorraine Schwartz earrings and her engagement ring, which is reportedly worth $2.5 million. The night was filled with celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, who wore a custom pink Balenciaga dress, Olivia Wilde, who donned a Saint Laurent suit with matching bra, and Channing Tatum, who looked sleek in Brioni.
Over on Instagram, Sánchez shared photos of the night and thanked actor Salma Hayek, who held the foundation's dinner and is the wife of François-Henri Pinault, the CEO of the Kering fashion group. "What an incredible evening @salmahayek. You not only give back so much with the @keringfoundation but you are also the life of the party. (The last pic proves that!!)," she wrote.
She dazzled in red for Jeff Bezos' 60th birthday bash
Celebrating a billionaire's birthday is a pretty big deal. So, it was no surprise that Lauen Sánchez went all out when it came to her wardrobe for Jeff Bezos' 60th birthday in January 2024. On Instagram, Sánchez shared photos of her getting ready for the big night which featured her posing in a sparkly, low-cut dress designed by Laura Basci which featured three cut-outs under her bust. "Getting ready is sometimes the best part of the night," she captioned her photos, one which showed her glam team getting her ready. She added, "thank you @laurebasci for creating this incredible dress for such a special evening." Sánchez's purse was also a major talking point: It was an embellished rocket ship, created by Judith Lieber, which paid homage to Bezos' Blue Origin aerospace company.
According to Prestige, Sánchez' dress that night was reportedly not only one of the most expensive she had ever worn, but it took 800 hours of beadwork to finish. To top it off, her unique purse was worth a whopping $4,995. She kept her jewelry to a minimum by wearing diamond stud earrings and her engagement ring.
She left little to the imagination at a Dolce & Gabbana party
After celebrating Jeff Bezos' 60th birthday, the couple jetted off to Milan. There, Lauren Sánchez and Bezos spent the day supporting her son Nikko Gonzalez, who happened to be making his runway debut walking for Dolce & Gabbana's fall winter 2024-2025 menswear collection for Milan Fashion Week. Sánchez and Bezos sat in the front row during the show, and she later shared the moment on Instagram, "Just a proud mama. It was such a gift to watch my son @nikkogzz walking the runway for @dolcegabbana in Milan. Congrats, my love." Sánchez shares Nikko with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez. The former couple were an item for a brief time before splitting shortly after the birth of their son in February 2001.
During their Milan trip, the couple also dressed to impress while attending a Dolce & Gabbana party. It was Sánchez's most daring outfit yet. She wore a black sheer lace corset-style dress from the designer with her underwear on full display. She accessorized her look by draping a black jacket over her shoulders and black sunglasses. As for Bezos, he wore a black velvet suit.
Lauren Sánchez looked glamorous accepting an aviation award
Flying has always been a passion for Lauren Sánchez. In 2016, she earned her helicopter license and launched an aerial filming company called Black Ops Aviation. Fulfilling her dreams of being a pilot, Sánchez has encouraged more women to get into the male-dominated air space industry. As she told The Wall Street Journal in 2023, "I don't know why more women don't do it. They're like, 'What? You're such a bada**!' And I want to say it's really not that hard. I do want more women to get involved in it.'"
In December 2023, Sánchez shared a repost on Instagram that she would be recognized by the Living Legends of Aviation for "her achievements in aviation and unwavering commitment to advancing women in the industry." The following month, Sánchez was honored with the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards. It was a significant event for women in the industry as the organization only has 10 women. Of course, Sánchez walked the red carpet in style. She wore a shiny black strapless gown with ruching and matching black gloves designed by Balenciaga. Her massive engagement ring was worn over her gloves.
Lauren Sánchez matched the red carpet at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Lauren Sánchez had a best-dressed moment while walking the red carpet at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The journalist wore a red, deep neckline Lever Couture gown that featured dramatic ruffles at her shoulder, a thigh-high split, and a sheer train. She paired the stunning gown with nude heels, and a diamond necklace. Sánchez loved her look so much, she posted twice on Instagram about it. Who could blame her?
In her first post, Sánchez shared three images posing in her couture dress and wrote, "Most magical evening." In a second post, she shared a photo with her fiancé, Jeff Bezos, on the red carpet, an up-close photo of her makeup glam, and a picture of the gown because it itself needed its own moment. Shouting out the gown's designer, she simply wrote, "VF in @levercouture."
Va-va-voom at The Bezos Courage and Civility Award night
In March 2024, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez honored actor Eva Longoria and retired Navy admiral Bill McRaven with the Bezos Courage and Civility Award. According to a press release (via PR Newswire), the award aims to recognize and celebrate philanthropy. In 2024, Bezos Courage and Civility Award winners Eva Longoria and Admiral Bill McRaven each were awarded $50 million to put toward their respective causes.
That night, Sánchez sported a — you guessed it — strapless bustier gown. The dark navy garment was yet another corset number in Sánchez's dress collection. She didn't shy away from sporting some décolletage, but many guests dressed modestly compared to their host. For example, Longoria chose a conservative sparkly black dress that she had buttoned up to the top. Other attendees chose to wear simple black dresses, including Gloria Estefan and Ana Navarro. But hey, it's Sánchez's party and she can bring the va-va-voom if she wants to.
Was her White House state dinner dress too revealing?
In April 2024, Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos were invited to a state dinner at the White House where they dined with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, among other world leaders. Usually at this kind of prestigious event, guests are modestly dressed and way more reserved. However, that was not the case for Sánchez.
Sánchez arrived wearing an off-the-shoulder burgundy dress designed by Rasario from their 2024 resort collection. The dress featured a lace sheer corset that highlighted her cleavage and tight satin maxi skirt. According to Women's Wear Daily, Rasario's designs focus on "sensuality and femininity," which are definitely two things Sánchez is known for when it comes to her aesthetic. She paired the dress with metallic heels, a silver clutch, and diamond earrings.
Despite media outlets questioning her dress choice — People, for example, asked, "Did Lauren Sanchez Break White House Protocol in $2,300 Skin-Baring Gown at State Dinner?" — Sánchez has always been unapologetically herself. She posted a few snaps of her sexy look on Instagram, including one from the beginning of the evening and another that showed her chowing down on pizza after the night. "How it started ...how it ended. Such a beautiful evening in DC. Can't wait to show you more tomorrow," she captioned her post.
Her 2024 Met Gala dress was her best look yet
Lauren Sánchez switched up her usual form-fitting looks when she made her Met Gala debut in 2024. Showing off her décolletage, the fiancée of Jeff Bezos beamed from head to toe as she wore a stunning strapless Oscar de la Renta gown called the Reflective Rosette. The dress featured a black velvet bustier while her skirt consisted of 2,000 hand-dyed mosaic pieces resembling pieces of shattered glass and flowers.
Speaking to Vogue about the gown's unique details, Oscar de la Renta co-creative director Fernando Garica noted, "The shattered glass disappears and reveals the black velvet going up toward her very small waist, which is a gorgeous silhouette." It was also the perfect dress for Sánchez, who shared, "In my head, it's definitely a metaphor for life because it's a little bit about all your broken pieces in life and putting those pieces back together. It's not just a dress. It is really a piece of art." Where better to wear a piece of art than the Met Gala?
Sánchez's first visit to The Costume Institute Benefit was a success. Not only did she do a solid job keeping with the theme of "The Garden of Time," but the silhouette was a lovely change of pace for her style journey. Needless to say, the stunning mosaic dress definitely is not one of the most outrageous Met Gala outfits of all time.