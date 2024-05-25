Lauren Sanchez's Looks We Can't Stop Talking About

Lauren Sánchez has done it all. She's a news anchor, Emmy-winning journalist, licensed pilot, philanthropist, vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, and mother to three kids. Oh, and how could we forget that the fiancée of billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is a true fashionista. Known for her curve-hugging and eye-popping ensembles, Sanchez has a knack for getting everyone in a room to turn their heads.

In recent years, Sánchez's style moves have received a lot of attention. She has worn dazzling and dreamy couture gowns while walking red carpets for high-profiled and celebrity-filled events, donned see-through outfits that have left nothing to the imagination while out on the town with Bezos, and even made news headlines for wearing racy and risqué attire to political dinners. Although some people may find Sánchez's outfits to be inappropriate at times, the "Extra" alum clearly feels comfortable in her skin, and we must give her kudos for that.

Sánchez's looks are hot, hot, hot, and we have narrowed down a few of her most talked about fashions.