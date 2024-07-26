Billie Eilish Is Never Afraid To Be Makeup-Free
Billie Eilish's hairstyles are as iconic as her music. From her trademark black-and-green locks to her bleached blonde era circa 2021, the Grammy-winning pop star has no shortage of creative and memorable hair looks, each representing different phases of her evolution as an artist. The same goes for Eilish's fashion and makeup, which the "Bad Guy" hitmaker is also known for using as a tool to express herself. For instance, in 2021, she traded her signature grungy style for Old Hollywood glam in an instantly iconic British Vogue cover that saw Eilish fully embracing her feminine side. Clad in a tight skirt and corset, with soft makeup that enhanced her already stunning features, it was, as editor-in-chief Edward Enninful rightfully stated at the time, "Billie Eilish as she'd never been seen before."
However, while she's no stranger to switching up her style and beauty looks, the "What Was I Made For" artist confided in Vogue that she tends to stay away from wearing heavier makeup. It's something she's still learning to love, explaining, "Obviously, I wear a little makeup all the time, but [not] like, big faces of makeup. It's something that I look up to, and I admire, and for me, I'm just like so scared of it." In fact, it appears she's most comfortable not wearing anything on her face, save for a little mascara, brow gel, and lip gloss. The pop star regularly shares glimpses of her natural beauty on social media, and has even revealed the tips and tricks behind her stunning, makeup-free glow (luckily for us!).
Billie Eilish takes pleasure in doing her skincare
Billie Eilish has never been one to shy away from embracing a no-makeup look. In her Vogue "Beauty Secrets" video, the "Lovely" hitmaker credited her musical partner and brother, Finneas Baird O'Connell, for inspiring her to take care of her skin from a young age. Noting that she was only 12 when she first got into skincare, Eilish recalled, "He went through some really, really bad skin years. [...] He basically showed me all of his stuff that I started using then, which was like just random drugstore stuff." The pop star finds real joy in her skincare routine — especially after being onstage wearing heavy makeup, describing the feeling as being akin to stepping out of her public persona. "It kind of like brings me back down to myself," Eilish noted.
Likewise, the singer-songwriter is often spotted rocking her beautiful bare face in photos and clips that she posts on Instagram and TikTok. In May 2024, Eilish uploaded a clip offering a closer look at her radiant skin while promoting her new album "Hit Me Hard and Soft." Fans couldn't believe how gorgeous the "BLUE" hitmaker looked even with minimal, if any, makeup, with one gushing in the comments, "Her features are so beautiful." In 2023, she also showcased her makeup-free glow in a GRWM video for Vogue ahead of Eilish's third Met Gala appearance. "She's literally stunning!" enthused another fan, further noting that the pop star is a "natural beauty."
Billie Eilish isn't keen on entering the beauty market
Billie Eilish might have released her own fragrance collection in 2021 — which turned out to be a pretty lucrative business for her, by the way! — but the idea of venturing into cosmetics someday is something she isn't particularly enthusiastic about. As the pop star confirmed to Refinery29, she doesn't know nor care enough about the beauty industry to create her own line. Eilish also stressed that she doesn't want to pursue beauty for the sole purpose of making a profit, as that would be unfair to her fans. And despite having been approached by several brands already, the "Happier Than Ever" hitmaker is firm on her decision to focus on the things she's passionate instead — like music and fragrance.
"I could care less about making a beauty line, making a makeup line, making a facial whatever-the-f*** line," Eilish insisted. "I don't know s*** about any of that, except for what I use personally, and I would never wanna be the spokesperson for something I don't understand." Interestingly, despite her love of going makeup-free, the singer-songwriter has also inspired her own makeup trends on social media, such as Eilish's viral Met Gala look, which fans replicated on TikTok. She also popularized the "Blue" water transition trend, wherein fans and beauty influencers alike showcased their best makeup and video-editing skills to the tune of Eilish's song "Blue," from her hit album "Hit Me Hard and Soft."