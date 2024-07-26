Billie Eilish Is Never Afraid To Be Makeup-Free

Billie Eilish's hairstyles are as iconic as her music. From her trademark black-and-green locks to her bleached blonde era circa 2021, the Grammy-winning pop star has no shortage of creative and memorable hair looks, each representing different phases of her evolution as an artist. The same goes for Eilish's fashion and makeup, which the "Bad Guy" hitmaker is also known for using as a tool to express herself. For instance, in 2021, she traded her signature grungy style for Old Hollywood glam in an instantly iconic British Vogue cover that saw Eilish fully embracing her feminine side. Clad in a tight skirt and corset, with soft makeup that enhanced her already stunning features, it was, as editor-in-chief Edward Enninful rightfully stated at the time, "Billie Eilish as she'd never been seen before."

However, while she's no stranger to switching up her style and beauty looks, the "What Was I Made For" artist confided in Vogue that she tends to stay away from wearing heavier makeup. It's something she's still learning to love, explaining, "Obviously, I wear a little makeup all the time, but [not] like, big faces of makeup. It's something that I look up to, and I admire, and for me, I'm just like so scared of it." In fact, it appears she's most comfortable not wearing anything on her face, save for a little mascara, brow gel, and lip gloss. The pop star regularly shares glimpses of her natural beauty on social media, and has even revealed the tips and tricks behind her stunning, makeup-free glow (luckily for us!).

