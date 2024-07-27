What We Know About Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee's Relationship With Jaylin Smith

While the details of Sunisa Lee and Jaylin Smith's romance have been kept private, Lee has opened up about some of the backlash she faced after going public with the relationship. In 2021, the TikTok user @alixvangphom posted a clip in support of the Olympic gymnast and her Instagram hard launch. "I know that Sunisa will be judged by certain eyes in the Hmong Community because her man is Black," the user wrote. "LOVE is LOVE, no matter what race or gender you are. Keep doing you QUEEN."

Lee is of Hmong ancestry, an Indigenous ethnic group originating from China and Southeast Asia. Her parents immigrated to the United States from Laos. In 2020, she made history, becoming both the first Hmong American gymnast to compete in the Olympics and the first woman of Asian descent to earn the sport's all-around title. While she is seen as making great strides for the Hmong community, her interracial relationship seems to have stirred up some controversy.

"This makes me so happy," Lee wrote under the supportive video, though comments have since been turned off. "I've received so much hate ... [T]hey support me when it's beneficial for them never when it comes to my happiness. thank you!" (via PopSugar). While it's disheartening to know that Lee's relationship faced unwarranted backlash, it's reassuring to see that she still has fans in her corner.

