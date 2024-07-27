Relationship Expert Tells Us Zac Efron And Simone Biles Would've Made A Great Power Couple

We all have a celeb crush or two — even record-breaking Olympians. On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2016, U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles revealed her crush on movie star Zac Efron. Efron proceeded to address said crush on X, formerly Twitter, and an internet flirtation that we're still swooning over commenced. The pair went on to meet IRL, but it didn't seem to go further than that. Years later, we're left wondering: was the romance between the leading man and the superstar athlete anything more than innocent flirting? Well, as far as one professional matchmaker is concerned, it could have been a definite love match. And we're invested in all the reasons why.

While Biles technically made the first move by spreading the word about her crush, Efron kicked off their legendary internet interaction. After news broke on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Efron retweeted Biles' photo. "Thanks for the heads up @TheEllenShow!" he captioned the retweet, adding a "Good luck at the Olympic trials" for Biles. The gymnast had the most relatable response, writing, "OH MY GOSH I THINK I AM GOING TO PASS OUT OH MY GOSH CRYING! THANK YOU," and the back-and-forth continued. Cute? Yes, but did they really have potential? We spoke with Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, and she thinks there are some clear reasons why the answer is yes. After all, as she put it, "Who wouldn't want to see Simone, America's sweetheart, with Zac Efron?"

