Olympians Who Have Faced Major Health Battles

The following article mentions mental health struggles, suicidal thoughts, sexual abuse, and eating disorders.

Being an Olympian is no joke. From figure skaters pulling off gravity-defying moves to runners reaching speeds that seem impossible to swimmers racing great white sharks in their free time, there's a lot that goes into reaching that level. It's a masterclass in endurance, and that's before you take into account the mental impact and pressure that comes with the actual competition. Though it's easy to think these incredible sportspeople are infallible forces of nature, they're human, just like the rest of us.

Take Olympic gymnasts, for example. Beneath the glitz, glamor, and beaming smiles, some of the top contenders in the world have dealt with serious illnesses that have a dramatic impact on their health both on and off the floor. The biggest names in the sport, including Simone Biles and Aly Raisman, have been vocal about their struggles. Sure, they may seem invincible when they hit the uneven bars or execute a flawless floor routine, but at the end of the day, they are still mortal beings. Like all mortals, they are susceptible to malady.

Of course, gymnasts aren't the only athletes who experience significant health issues. A number of Olympians across sports have opened up about their own mental and physical well-being.

