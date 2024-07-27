Marjorie Taylor Greene's Real Thoughts On Plastic Surgery

Marjorie Taylor Greene has made some wild comments throughout her political career — in 2022, the controversial congresswoman had everyone looking up one unusual word — while Greene's outfits frequently verge on the inappropriate too. But when it comes to her workout routine, she's refreshingly upfront. In May 2024, a House Oversight Committee meeting descended into chaos when Greene quipped that fellow representative Jasmine Crockett's fake eyelashes were preventing her from seeing things clearly, leading to sniping from both sides. After being reprimanded for their behavior, Crockett asked committee chair James Comer, "I'm just curious, just to better understand your ruling. If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach blonde, bad built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?" (via X, formerly known as Twitter).

A defiant Greene later took to Instagram to show off that body in all its glory with an impressive deadlifting video, captioning it: "Yes my body is built and strong. NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle." Evidently, she's proud of her gains no matter what anyone else thinks and is adamant about keeping things 100% natural regardless of her age (Greene turned 50 in 2024). Considering her, shall we say, loose relationship with the truth The List reached out to Dr. Allen Foulad, facial plastic surgeon and the founder of Allen Foulad MD Inc., to see whether, in his professional opinion, Greene really is relying solely on a healthy diet and regular exercise to stay in tip-top shape.

