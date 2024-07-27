Marjorie Taylor Greene's Real Thoughts On Plastic Surgery
Marjorie Taylor Greene has made some wild comments throughout her political career — in 2022, the controversial congresswoman had everyone looking up one unusual word — while Greene's outfits frequently verge on the inappropriate too. But when it comes to her workout routine, she's refreshingly upfront. In May 2024, a House Oversight Committee meeting descended into chaos when Greene quipped that fellow representative Jasmine Crockett's fake eyelashes were preventing her from seeing things clearly, leading to sniping from both sides. After being reprimanded for their behavior, Crockett asked committee chair James Comer, "I'm just curious, just to better understand your ruling. If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach blonde, bad built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?" (via X, formerly known as Twitter).
A defiant Greene later took to Instagram to show off that body in all its glory with an impressive deadlifting video, captioning it: "Yes my body is built and strong. NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle." Evidently, she's proud of her gains no matter what anyone else thinks and is adamant about keeping things 100% natural regardless of her age (Greene turned 50 in 2024). Considering her, shall we say, loose relationship with the truth The List reached out to Dr. Allen Foulad, facial plastic surgeon and the founder of Allen Foulad MD Inc., to see whether, in his professional opinion, Greene really is relying solely on a healthy diet and regular exercise to stay in tip-top shape.
Is she right about targeting the negative effects of ageing without cosmetic help?
Marjorie Taylor Greene often posts inspirational content on social media showcasing her demanding exercise regime. In July 2021, she took to X to encourage her followers to move their bodies any time they could during the day, even if only for a few minutes. As the congresswoman pointed out, "Weightlifting shapes your body, keeps your bones strong, & maintains overall health. Combined with healthy eating and sleep, it's better than plastic surgery & Botox." Health.com confirms that exercise is crucial for cardiovascular health, reducing cognitive decline, keeping your metabolism revved up, and even improving breathing. Further, according to a 2019 European Heart Journal study, it also has a considerable effect on the formation of wrinkles.
The List asked Dr. Allen Foulad which is better for targeting the negative effects of ageing. "Exercise, healthy eating, and sleep are important for overall health and can positively impact one's appearance," he acknowledged. "However, despite their numerous benefits, they do not fully address all aspects of facial aging. As we age, factors such as genetics and environmental exposure contribute to changes in our facial structure and skin. These changes often manifest as wrinkles, sagging skin, and loss of volume." There are plenty of cosmetic surgery procedures specifically aimed at targeting these issues, alongside Botox injections, which will have a more noticeable effect than exercise and diet alone. According to the facial plastic surgeon, though, your best bet is arguably a combination of both.
Marjorie Taylor Greene could isolate fans with her take on ageing naturally
Although she's frequently called out for fudging the truth (Twitter delighted in roasting Marjorie Taylor Greene for her false claims about the Highland Park shooter), especially when it comes to defending Former President Donald Trump, the controversial politician may not be lying about steering clear of cosmetic procedures. As Dr. Allen Foulad reasoned, after checking out several photos, "There is no strong evidence to suggest that she has had plastic surgery or Botox." Greene may genuinely be keeping her face tight by weight-lifting, in particular, which Dr. Foulad pointed out "can enhance the quality of skin, including improved skin elasticity." He elaborated, "This rejuvenation occurs partly due to reduced circulating levels of inflammatory factors and the enhanced expression of proteins and other molecules that support the skin."
However, the facial plastic surgeon warned that the Georgia representative risks alienating those who do choose to tackle the negative effects of ageing with cosmetic procedures. Likewise, it may prevent others from getting work that could help them feel more confident. Dr. Foulad noted, "Everyone ages differently due to genetic or environmental factors. It is crucial to respect personal choices, recognizing that decisions about cosmetic procedures are deeply individual and influenced by unique circumstances and goals." Still, it's unlikely Greene will soften her position since the congresswoman is known for refusing to back down even when questioned. As Lesley Stahl memorably described her in a "60 Minutes" profile, she's "gained notoriety with a sharp tongue and some pretty radical views" (via ABC News), so why would Greene stop now?