Body Language Expert Tells Us Prince Harry Can't Hide Contempt When Asked About Royal Family Rift

There's no way to know what really goes on behind-the-scenes with the royal family. Yet, the ins and outs of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's feud with the rest of the royal family has certainly piqued the public's interest. While Harry may not want to outwardly address the bad blood he has with his family members, his body language may tell us how he really feels.

In a July 24 ITV News interview, Harry opened up about the settlement in his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers. Harry sued the publisher for using illegal means to gather information, and he called the outcome a "monumental victory." Yet, while the duke may feel like a victor in one battle within his war against the press, he surely hasn't won in his family feud. During the interview, Harry was asked if his choice to sue the press "destroyed [his] relationship with [his] family." "That's certainly a central piece to it," Harry responded. Ultimately, though, he said, "That's a hard question to answer, because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press." Even so, Harry's opinion may be written all over his face. In an exclusive interview with The List, Fraud-Busting Body Language Expert Traci Brown, CSP addressed Harry's behavior. "What we see from Harry is stress and contempt," Brown explained. She also noted that "Both of these are very common for him when interviewed. So he's on his stressful baseline."

