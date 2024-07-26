Martha Stewart Lives A Lavish Life

Martha Stewart has spent the bulk of her career telling others how to live a more elaborate and elegant life, and there doesn't seem to be anyone more qualified for the position. The lifestyle expert first came onto the scene in the early 1980s when she released her first cookbook, "Entertaining."

"I hope to show that there are many ways of entertaining and that each ultimately depends not on pomp or show or elaborate technique, but on thought, effort, and caring," Stewart wrote in the book, as reported by CNN. The cookbook delivered the ins and outs of hosting a party no matter the size of the guest list, and it firmly planted Stewart as one of the foremost authorities on cooking and entertaining. And Stewart was plenty qualified — prior to becoming famous, she ran a successful catering business. (Yeah, Stewart's life has always been luxurious.)

These days, Stewart doesn't cater, but she does still cook and entertain. She's expanded her skills into an all-encompassing brand that shows novices and veterans alike how to elevate their hosting. And Stewart continually shows just how qualified she is to voice her tips, tricks, and opinions simply by living. Take a closer look inside Martha Stewart's incredibly lavish life.

