We Wanted To See Kimberly Guilfoyle With Blonde Hair, So We Made It Happen

Former California prosecutor Kimberly Guilfoyle definitely knows how to make a strong impression. From bold makeup looks to brightly colored dresses, Guilfoyle style always ensures she stands out from the crowd — for better or worse. Although Guilfoyle's fashion choices are sometimes undeniably cringe-worthy, one part of her look is always on point: her hair. Guilfoyle's long, healthy-looking brown locks add a touch of classic simplicity to even her most inappropriate outfits, and she has been wearing it in a similar style for years.

Advertisement

This hair color definitely works well for her, but we had to wonder: what would Guilfoyle look like as a blonde? To answer this question, our photo editors at Static Media changed Guilfoyle's signature dark hair to a sunnier shade with the help of Photoshop. The results are surprisingly flattering, making Guilfoyle's skin look subtly brighter and softening the distinctive eye makeup she is so fond of wearing.