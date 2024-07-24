We Wanted To See Kimberly Guilfoyle With Blonde Hair, So We Made It Happen
Former California prosecutor Kimberly Guilfoyle definitely knows how to make a strong impression. From bold makeup looks to brightly colored dresses, Guilfoyle style always ensures she stands out from the crowd — for better or worse. Although Guilfoyle's fashion choices are sometimes undeniably cringe-worthy, one part of her look is always on point: her hair. Guilfoyle's long, healthy-looking brown locks add a touch of classic simplicity to even her most inappropriate outfits, and she has been wearing it in a similar style for years.
This hair color definitely works well for her, but we had to wonder: what would Guilfoyle look like as a blonde? To answer this question, our photo editors at Static Media changed Guilfoyle's signature dark hair to a sunnier shade with the help of Photoshop. The results are surprisingly flattering, making Guilfoyle's skin look subtly brighter and softening the distinctive eye makeup she is so fond of wearing.
Blonde hair softens Guilfoyle's features
Changing your hair color can have some unexpected consequences, especially a dramatic change like going from dark brunette to blonde. According to Live True London, going blonde can add softness to your face, which appears to be the case in our hypothetical Kimberly Guilfoyle transformation. Her facial features look a bit more muted as a blonde, and even her intense eye makeup doesn't look quite so stark.
Of course, the shade of blonde you choose also makes a major difference in your appearance, and we think the natural-looking shade our photo editor chose nicely complements Guilfoyle's warm skin tone. However, she could also look great as a platinum blonde. As colorist Lilybeth Vargus explained to Byrdie: "Platinum blonde is one of those trends that is forever a fashion statement. It goes with absolutely any skin color as a cool 'look.'" Given her love of attention-grabbing aesthetics, we think going blonde is exactly the type of head-turning style update Guilfoyle herself might love.
Going blonde might make Kimberly Guilfoyle look more like Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump is known for a lot of things, including her history as a model and her strong sense of personal style. However, some social media users have a new title in mind for former president Donald Trump's daughter: Kimberly Guilfoyle look-alike. For example, @AdamParkhomenko tweeted a photo of Ivanka along with the question: "Is that Kimberly Guilfoyle with a blonde wig?"
He wasn't alone in noticing similarities between the two women, either: the comments section of a Threads post about Ivanka also featured comparisons between her and Guilfoyle. One user simply asked: "Why does she look a blonde Kimberly Guilfoyle?" Others chimed in to unflatteringly refer to both women as "a weird version of Maga Stepford Wives" and speculated about plastic surgery.
While we can see how Ivanka and Guilfoyle's hair styles would look nearly identical if our Photoshop experiment became reality, their overall tastes in fashion definitely aren't the same; Guilfoyle would rock blonde hair in her own unique way.