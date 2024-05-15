Kimberly Guilfoyle's Pared-Down Style In New Snap Sticks Out For All The Wrong Reasons

If you know Kimberly Guilfoyle, TV personality and bride-to-be of Donald Trump Jr., then you probably know about her rather unique fashion sense. The public figure has worn her fair share of inappropriate outfits in her day, and some have even had Donald Trump fans turning on her as of late. Yet, she was recently photographed sporting an ensemble that felt wrong in a brand new way. While Guilfoyle has become known for being overly glam and frequently overdressed, a new photograph of her shows that her style may be changing. Unfortunately, she didn't commit to the new look fully enough and still appeared out of place.

On Wednesday, May 15, Eduardo Verástegui shared a selfie on X, formerly Twitter, where he posed alongside Guilfoyle. The actor and singer began his tweet's caption with "It was great to be with my dear friend @kimguilfoyle on 'The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show.'" Guilfoyle launched said talkshow in 2023, and according to Verástegui's tweet, the episode featuring him is "coming soon." We're used to seeing Guilfoyle's outfits stand out, but in this photo, her outfit grabbed our attention for the opposite of the usual reason. Rather than overdressed, Guilfoyle looked like she didn't dress up enough. There's certainly something refreshing about seeing Guilfoyle pare down her look a bit, but there's a time and place for everything, and she seemingly forgot about her newly improved style when doing her makeup.