Biden's Strange Trump-Inspired Makeover Has Everyone Seeing Double

Even the staunchest of Democrats can't deny President Joe Biden's image has taken a beating in recent days. The dumpster fire that was the first 2024 presidential debate got even worse when Jill Biden had to escort her husband off the stage. Going into full damage-control mode, the president is out to assure voters he's still strong and capable enough to serve a second term. But has he gone a little too far to pit himself against Donald Trump?

On July 1, the Supreme Court ruled that U.S. presidents have immunity from prosecution for any act they commit in office in an official capacity. This was excellent news for Trump, since it could push his hush money case sentencing back until after the election — and if he wins, he'd almost certainly have the whole case tossed out. In his usual all-caps format, Trump called the decision "A BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY" (per Newsweek), but the current president had a very different view. Speaking at the Cross Hall of the White House, Biden said in part (via ABC News), "No one is above the law, not even the President of the United States. Today's decision almost certainly means that there are virtually no limits on what a president can do." Calling the ruling a "dangerous precedent," Biden asked the public to consider how Trump might abuse that privilege if he were to serve again.

His words were powerful, but his appearance was even more jaw-dropping. Has the president taken makeup lessons from his opponent?