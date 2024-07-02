Biden's Strange Trump-Inspired Makeover Has Everyone Seeing Double
Even the staunchest of Democrats can't deny President Joe Biden's image has taken a beating in recent days. The dumpster fire that was the first 2024 presidential debate got even worse when Jill Biden had to escort her husband off the stage. Going into full damage-control mode, the president is out to assure voters he's still strong and capable enough to serve a second term. But has he gone a little too far to pit himself against Donald Trump?
On July 1, the Supreme Court ruled that U.S. presidents have immunity from prosecution for any act they commit in office in an official capacity. This was excellent news for Trump, since it could push his hush money case sentencing back until after the election — and if he wins, he'd almost certainly have the whole case tossed out. In his usual all-caps format, Trump called the decision "A BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY" (per Newsweek), but the current president had a very different view. Speaking at the Cross Hall of the White House, Biden said in part (via ABC News), "No one is above the law, not even the President of the United States. Today's decision almost certainly means that there are virtually no limits on what a president can do." Calling the ruling a "dangerous precedent," Biden asked the public to consider how Trump might abuse that privilege if he were to serve again.
His words were powerful, but his appearance was even more jaw-dropping. Has the president taken makeup lessons from his opponent?
No one likes Biden's orange look
Donald Trump is known for his strange hair, of course, but he's also been mocked for his apparent use of makeup or bronzer that makes his face appear orange. Oddly, Joe Biden's face also looked orange when he addressed the press following the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity. Normally, the president's complexion is pale, which doesn't do anything to ease fears he's becoming too old and frail for the job. Was he taking a page from Trump's book and trying to appear tanned and strong?
The reaction on X (aka Twitter) was strong and anything but positive. Users snickered about Biden being an "orange man" and trying to look less "dead" in the wake of his debate performance. One user wittily punned, "Orange is the new Barack." The overwhelming reaction was a belief the president was trying to imitate Trump — an attempt that fell flat. A meme circulated of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi telling Biden, "You have become the very thing you seek to destroy." A user laughed, "Joe Biden got made fun of so bad at last weeks debate for being sickly white that he went out and got The Orange Trump Tan."
Even Trump himself is having fun at his rival's expense: A user shared a photo of "Orange Biden" that Trump reposted on his Truth Social account. Only one thing is certain: Come November, one of the two candidates will come away more red-faced than orange.