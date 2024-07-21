President Biden Endorsing Kamala Harris After Election Dropout Has One Question On Everyone's Lips
After months of urging from top Democrats and voters, President Joe Biden has officially dropped out of the 2024 election. Many were skeptical about his odds against Republican nominee Donald Trump after Biden flopped at the first presidential debate, had a disastrous time at his only solo press conference of the year, and accidentally misnamed Ukrainian President Zelensky earlier this month, referring to him as Putin, the president of Russia.
It seems likely that Vice President Kamala Harris will take Biden's place in the upcoming election. Biden has endorsed his VP, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 21: "I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this."
With Harris officially endorsed by Biden, people are wondering who she will pick as her running mate. It's worth noting that Harris is not yet the party's nominee, though, despite Biden's endorsement. The Democratic Party will officially elect its candidate at the Democratic National Convention in August. If Harris does get the nomination and wins against Trump, she will become America's first female president, so her running mate could be part of a pivotal moment in U.S. history.
People are calling for Michelle Obama to enter the race
Kamala Harris didn't immediately respond to President Joe Biden's announcement, but Biden followed up his endorsement with a tweet saying he had made a donation to what he is now calling "her campaign." Biden urged others to follow suit.
While Harris has the support of the current president, many are urging former first lady Michelle Obama to throw her hat in the ring. The former first lady is trending on X as X users have point to her as a worthy opponent to Donald Trump. "I really want 𝙈𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙚 𝙊𝙗𝙖𝙢𝙖 to be the next successful president of America," wrote one supporter.
Unfortunately, this may only be wishful thinking, as Michelle has previously stated that she would never run for president. She told Oprah in 2023: "I've never expressed any interest in politics. ... At no point have I ever said, 'I think I want to run.' Ever" (via Rolling Stone). Her office denied rumors that she'd be entering the political ring earlier this year, and she wasn't happy about Barack Obama running for president, so a presidential campaign seems unlikely. Still, some people will no doubt hold out hope that Harris might name Michelle Obama as her VP pick — the two would certainly make a formidable team.