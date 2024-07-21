President Biden Endorsing Kamala Harris After Election Dropout Has One Question On Everyone's Lips

After months of urging from top Democrats and voters, President Joe Biden has officially dropped out of the 2024 election. Many were skeptical about his odds against Republican nominee Donald Trump after Biden flopped at the first presidential debate, had a disastrous time at his only solo press conference of the year, and accidentally misnamed Ukrainian President Zelensky earlier this month, referring to him as Putin, the president of Russia.

Advertisement

It seems likely that Vice President Kamala Harris will take Biden's place in the upcoming election. Biden has endorsed his VP, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 21: "I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this."

With Harris officially endorsed by Biden, people are wondering who she will pick as her running mate. It's worth noting that Harris is not yet the party's nominee, though, despite Biden's endorsement. The Democratic Party will officially elect its candidate at the Democratic National Convention in August. If Harris does get the nomination and wins against Trump, she will become America's first female president, so her running mate could be part of a pivotal moment in U.S. history.

Advertisement